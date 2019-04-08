Technology News
  Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers During Realme Yo Days Sale Starting April 9

08 April 2019
Realme 2 Pro will get a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid purchases during the Realme Yo Days sale

Realme's Yo Days sale will begin on Tuesday, April 9

Realme 2 Pro will get free Realme Buds for a limited time

Realme 3 will also go on next sale at 12pm (Noon) IST on April 9

Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 are set to receive discounts and offers during the Realme Yo Days sale that will kick off on Tuesday, April 9. The four-day sale, which will last until Friday, April 12, also brings attractive deals at Re. 1. Further, the customers purchasing the Realme 2 Pro will get a limited-period offer to avail Realme Buds for free. Realme claims that it is celebrating the overall user base of six million users through the Yo Days sale. The company has also announced that the Realme 3, its newest smartphone model, will be available on April 9 to join the forthcoming sale.

Among other offers, Realme through its official Twitter account has announced the Realme 2 Pro will be available during the Yo Days sale with an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. This will notably be exclusive to the prepaid transactions made through Flipkart. Further, the customers purchasing the Realme 2 Pro at 11am on April 10 will receive free Realme Buds.

The Realme 2 Pro normally retails at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,990.

The Realme Yo Days sale will also bring the Realme U1 with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid purchases made through Amazon.in. The Realme U1 recently received a 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant that comes at Rs. 10,999, whereas its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 11,999.

 

Realme will additionally conduct the flash sale to offer its Tech Backpack at Re. 1. The limited-stock sale will notably take place at 11:50am on April 9 and April 11.

Aside from major deals, the Realme 3 will also be available at 12pm (Noon) IST on April 9 to join the Yo Days sale. The new phone will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme website.

 

To recall, the Realme 3 was launched in India last month for a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. The company recently announced that it has sold over five lakh Realme 3 units within three weeks of the phone's debut.

Realme is expected to reveal more discounts and offers in the run up to the sale.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

