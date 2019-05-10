Realme has revealed that it will begin the beta testing of the Android 9 Pie update for Realme 2 Pro next week. The company also stated that the Pie update beta testing for the Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme 2, and Realme C1 phones will start next month. According to the Chinese smartphone maker, the transition from beta to stable will be in a phased manner and might take from 15 to 20 days. Additionally, Realme announced that the Android Q beta update for the Realme 3 Pro smartphone doesn't include the Google Camera app, instead it packs the Snapdragon Camera application.

Realme on Thursday published answers to a number of questions that the Realme phone owners have been asking from the company, including the status of the Android Pie and ColorOS 6.0 update for many of its phones. The company noted that Realme 2 Pro will be first in line with get the Android 9 Pie beta and ColorOS 6 update, which will start rolling out on May 15.

The Realme 1 and Realme U1 will follow the Realme 2 Pro in receiving the Android 9 Pie beta and will get the update beginning June 5. Lastly, the Chinese company will roll out the Android Pie beta for Realme 2 and Realme C1 starting June 15.

As we mentioned earlier, the stable version for Android Pie and ColorOS 6 will take 15 to 20 days to arrive after the beta version rollout.

In other titbits, Realme revealed that the Android Q beta 3 update for the Realme 3 Pro smartphone doesn't include the Google Camera app, instead the users will have to use the Snapdragon Camera app to take photos and videos on their phone.

The company also confirmed that the Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 update for its smartphones will include the Digital Wellbeing features. All Realme phones will also be getting the Hyber Boost 2.0, except for Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme C2. The Hyper Boost 2.0 includes TouchBoost and FrameBoost features, which help the touch and display performance on the smartphones.

Additionally, Realme is working to bring a stock recovery tool to help the smartphone owners that play around with custom ROMs and third-party enhancements. It is also working to improve the skin tone reproduction while using Chroma Boost and Nightscape mode on its smartphones.