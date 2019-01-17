Republic Day is increasingly turning into an online sales fest for e-retailers as well as the consumer technology brands in the country. After the announcements of Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale, Realme has now revealed that the company also plans to offer a number of discounts and other offers on its smartphones to mark India's Republic Day. The company's various offers will not be limited to one particular platform but will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme.com.

According to Realme, the company will be reducing the prices of its Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 smartphone during the upcoming Realpublic sale. The sale will run from January 20 and to January 23 at Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme.com.

Commenting on the Realpublic Sale, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “On the occasion of Indian Republic Day, we are extending some special offers to our esteemed customers to celebrate Indian democracy.”

Realpublic sale discounts, offers

Realme will be offering its Realme 2 Pro smartphone at a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. The phone currently starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model and go up to Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM model.

The company will also be reducing the price of Realme U1 by Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. It is currently sold at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Lastly, the company is going to offer the Realme C1 with a discount of Rs. 500 during Realpublic sale. The sole 2GB RAM model of the phone is presently sold at Rs. 7,499.

All three Realme phones will be available in open sale. The Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 buyers will also get a 10 percent instant discount if they use an SBI credit card for payment. Similarly, the Realme C1 buyers will receive a 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.