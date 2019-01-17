NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 to Get Discounts in Realpublic Sale, Starts January 20

, 17 January 2019
Realpublic Sale: Realme 2 Pro will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the sale

Republic Day is increasingly turning into an online sales fest for e-retailers as well as the consumer technology brands in the country. After the announcements of Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale, Realme has now revealed that the company also plans to offer a number of discounts and other offers on its smartphones to mark India's Republic Day. The company's various offers will not be limited to one particular platform but will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme.com.

According to Realme, the company will be reducing the prices of its Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 smartphone during the upcoming Realpublic sale. The sale will run from January 20 and to January 23 at Flipkart, Amazon India and Realme.com.

Commenting on the Realpublic Sale, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “On the occasion of Indian Republic Day, we are extending some special offers to our esteemed customers to celebrate Indian democracy.”

Realpublic sale discounts, offers

Realme will be offering its Realme 2 Pro smartphone at a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. The phone currently starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model and go up to Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB RAM model.

The company will also be reducing the price of Realme U1 by Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. It is currently sold at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Lastly, the company is going to offer the Realme C1 with a discount of Rs. 500 during Realpublic sale. The sole 2GB RAM model of the phone is presently sold at Rs. 7,499.

All three Realme phones will be available in open sale. The Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 buyers will also get a 10 percent instant discount if they use an SBI credit card for payment. Similarly, the Realme C1 buyers will receive a 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
