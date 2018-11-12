Realme has made a bunch of announcements related to its budget Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 smartphones. This includes updates — or lack thereof — on pricing of the Realme 2 Pro and also a timetable on updates for its other smartphones.

Just last week, Realme announced about a Rs. 500 price hike for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme 2, while the Realme C1's price had been hiked by Rs. 1,000. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, on Twitter, confirmed that all other variants and models including the Realme 2 Pro are priced the same as they were on their launch dates, and there are no price hikes to announce as of now.

In other updates, Sheth took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal the roadmap for Realme 1. A pre-release had apparently started rolling out on November 10 itself, with some users already reporting seeing it on their handsets. It optimises the Realme 1 for the ColorOS 5.2 update which will see a beta release this week on November 16, followed by a stable release after November 25. The update is expected to bring features like single-swipe notification dismiss, a headset icon, and fixes for developer options' flashing.

The Realme 2 Pro will be updated to ColorOS 5.2 on November 20 or later with features similar to that on the Realme 1. “Please note that we'll do our best to meet these deadlines but a minimal delay might happen; and you may not receive the update on the very same day as rollouts take time,” states Realme in its November 2018 update. A ColorOS 5.2 update for the Realme 2 and Realme C1 is also in the works, but will take longer than the other two models.

As for updates on other Realme smartphones, the Realme 2 and Realme C1 are expected to get the latest November 2018 Android security patch starting November 15.