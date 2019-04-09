Technology News

Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut Permanently, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut Permanently, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990

Realme 2 Pro was launched in India back in September last year

Highlights

Realme 2 Pro price in India cut by Rs. 1,000

Realme 2 Pro received a similar price drop in February

Realme is also offering additional Rs. 1,000 discount during Yo Days sale

Realme 2 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India. The latest price cut, which is applicable across all the three Realme 2 Pro models, comes in the midst of the Realme Yo Days sale that lasts until April 12. It brings the Realme 2 Pro to as low as Rs. 11,990 in the country. Earlier this month, Realme slashed the prices of the Realme U1. The company also brought a new Realme U1 variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Realme 2 Pro price in India

As a result of the new price cut, the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs. 11,990. The Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Realme 2 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model have also got revised prices of Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively. All this shows a Rs. 1,000 price drop.

To recall, the Realme 2 Pro was launched back in September last year with a starting price of Rs. 13,990. The smartphone received its most recent price update in February this year that brought its initial price down to Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

 

While Realme has brought the fresh price cut during its Yo Days sale, it comes as a permanent reduction and will remain applicable post the sale. However, during the sale, customers purchasing the Realme 2 Pro through a prepaid transaction on Flipkart can also avail a Rs. 1,000 additional discount.

The Realme Yo Days sale has also brought a Rs. 1,000 additional discount for purchasing any of the Realme U1 variants. This is applicable on prepaid purchases made through Amazon India.

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. The phone has a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme 2 Pro Review

For photos and videos, the Realme 2 Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor sporting an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme 2 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB OTG. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,500mAh battery and weighs 174 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme 2 Pro price in India, Realme 2 Pro specifications, Realme 2 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
China Says It Wants to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining
PS5 and Next Xbox Launch to Have Assassin's Creed With Vikings: Report
Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut Permanently, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  3. Huawei P30 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  6. Watch a New One-Minute Clip From Avengers: Endgame
  7. Jabra Move Style Edition Launched in India, Comes in 3 Colour Options
  8. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Set to Return With Offers on These Mobiles
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.