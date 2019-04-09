Realme 2 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India. The latest price cut, which is applicable across all the three Realme 2 Pro models, comes in the midst of the Realme Yo Days sale that lasts until April 12. It brings the Realme 2 Pro to as low as Rs. 11,990 in the country. Earlier this month, Realme slashed the prices of the Realme U1. The company also brought a new Realme U1 variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Realme 2 Pro price in India

As a result of the new price cut, the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs. 11,990. The Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Realme 2 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model have also got revised prices of Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively. All this shows a Rs. 1,000 price drop.

To recall, the Realme 2 Pro was launched back in September last year with a starting price of Rs. 13,990. The smartphone received its most recent price update in February this year that brought its initial price down to Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

While Realme has brought the fresh price cut during its Yo Days sale, it comes as a permanent reduction and will remain applicable post the sale. However, during the sale, customers purchasing the Realme 2 Pro through a prepaid transaction on Flipkart can also avail a Rs. 1,000 additional discount.

The Realme Yo Days sale has also brought a Rs. 1,000 additional discount for purchasing any of the Realme U1 variants. This is applicable on prepaid purchases made through Amazon India.

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. The phone has a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme 2 Pro Review

For photos and videos, the Realme 2 Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor sporting an f/1.7 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme 2 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB OTG. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 3,500mAh battery and weighs 174 grams.

