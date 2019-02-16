Technology News

Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,990

, 16 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,990

Realme 2 Pro price in India is now Rs. 14,900 for the 6GB RAM variant

Highlights

  • Realme 2 Pro was launched in India back in September last year
  • The smartphone featured three variants at launch
  • Realme 2 Pro price in India original started at Rs. 13,990

Realme 2 Pro has received a price cut in India. The smartphone is now Rs. 1,000 cheaper, both for its 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM variant hasn't been listed for a while, and it appears no price cut is available for the model. To recall, the Realme 2 Pro was launched in India back in September last year, and since then, no price cuts have been announced for the smartphone. Realme has cut the price of other smartphones in its stable in the recent past, including the Realme U1. The updated Realme 2 Pro price is now available at Flipkart.com. 

Realme 2 Pro price in India

Realme 2 Pro is now priced starting at Rs. 12,990 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,990. To recall, at launch, these variants were priced at Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990 respectively, making the latest revision an effective Rs. 1,000 price cut. The Realme 2 Pro's 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 17,990, but it hasn't been listed on the Flipkart for a while now. We've reached out to Realme for comment on availability of the 8GB RAM variant, and will update this space when we hear back. Realme announced the price cut on Twitter.

 

As we mentioned, this is the second Realme smartphone in the recent past to have received a price cut, with the other being the Realme U1. This phone also received a Rs. 1,000 price cut, and now starts at Rs. 10,999.

Realme 2 Pro Review

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 2 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS OS 5.2 custom software. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU, and 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM options. Internal storage options are 64GB and 128GB, and it supports expansion of memory via microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to optics, the Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup - one 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixel size, and 6P lens. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps, and another 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture, and AI Beauty 2.0 for better selfies. As is the case with all the smartphones nowadays, there are AI features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition. The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras.

Sensors on board the Realme 2 Pro include light and distance sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. The Realme 2 Pro dimensions are at 156.7x74.0x8.5mm, and it weighs 174 grams. The Realme 2 Pro packs a 3,500mAh battery, slightly less than Realme 2, which integrated a 4,230mAh battery. Connectivity options include USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2 Pro Price in India, Realme 2 Pro Specifications, Flipkart
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Data Localisation, E-Commerce Not Discussed at US-India Summit: US Envoy
Far Cry New Dawn Review
Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,990
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9 to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Xiaomi Confirms
  2. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  4. Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  6. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999
  7. Moto G7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Oppo F11 Pro May Sport Full-Screen Display, Pop-up Selfie Camera
  9. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  10. BSNL Says DoT Finalising Revival Proposal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.