Realme 2 Pro has received a price cut in India. The smartphone is now Rs. 1,000 cheaper, both for its 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. The 8GB RAM variant hasn't been listed for a while, and it appears no price cut is available for the model. To recall, the Realme 2 Pro was launched in India back in September last year, and since then, no price cuts have been announced for the smartphone. Realme has cut the price of other smartphones in its stable in the recent past, including the Realme U1. The updated Realme 2 Pro price is now available at Flipkart.com.

Realme 2 Pro price in India

Realme 2 Pro is now priced starting at Rs. 12,990 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,990. To recall, at launch, these variants were priced at Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990 respectively, making the latest revision an effective Rs. 1,000 price cut. The Realme 2 Pro's 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 17,990, but it hasn't been listed on the Flipkart for a while now. We've reached out to Realme for comment on availability of the 8GB RAM variant, and will update this space when we hear back. Realme announced the price cut on Twitter.

As we mentioned, this is the second Realme smartphone in the recent past to have received a price cut, with the other being the Realme U1. This phone also received a Rs. 1,000 price cut, and now starts at Rs. 10,999.

Realme 2 Pro Review

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 2 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS OS 5.2 custom software. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU, and 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM options. Internal storage options are 64GB and 128GB, and it supports expansion of memory via microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Coming to optics, the Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup - one 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixel size, and 6P lens. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps, and another 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture, and AI Beauty 2.0 for better selfies. As is the case with all the smartphones nowadays, there are AI features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition. The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras.

Sensors on board the Realme 2 Pro include light and distance sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. The Realme 2 Pro dimensions are at 156.7x74.0x8.5mm, and it weighs 174 grams. The Realme 2 Pro packs a 3,500mAh battery, slightly less than Realme 2, which integrated a 4,230mAh battery. Connectivity options include USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and more.

