Realme has announced the release of the latest firmware update for its Realme 2 Pro smartphone in India. The important software update is set to roll out as an over-the-air (OTA) package this week, company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed via Twitter. It will bring a new ColorOS version that will come with a number of optimisations, fixes, and the latest Android security patch. Realme, up until now, has launched four smartphones in India - Realme 1, Realme C1, Realme 2, and Realme 2 Pro. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the company has promised this version for its other smartphones as well.

Realme CEO Madhav Seth, in a post via his Twitter account, said that the company will roll out a new software update to the Realme 2 Pro this week. He also provided a changelog of the update, according to which, it will come with optimisations for front camera photo quality. Also, there will be optimised reminders for Developer Options and Accessibility Mode. Additionally, the ColorOS update will bring other features such as 'single swipe notification dismiss' and 'headset icon in status bar'. Importantly, the latest software update will upgrade the Realme 2 Pro to the November 2018 Android security patch. A now pulled Realme Mobiles tweet also revealed the changelog, and the version number to be RMX1801EX_11.A.10_0100_20181110857, adding the update was now available.

Madhav had posted the tweet on Monday informing users that the update will be rolled out in a week's time. This essentially means that Realme 2 Pro users should get the update by Sunday. To recall, the last software update to the Realme 2 Pro had arrived last month, bringing improvements to the selfie camera and battery while gaming.

When it comes to updates for other Realme handsets, the Realme 2 and Realme C1 have already received the latest November 2018 Android security patch. Also, they are expected to get the ColorOS 5.2 update soon.

To recall some of the specifications of the Realme 2 Pro, the dual-SIM smartphone sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options., Its dual rear camera setup bears a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The Realme 2 Pro is equipped with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Also, it packs a 3,500mAh battery.