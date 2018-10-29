Realme 2 Pro, one of the company's latest smartphones in India, will soon receive an OTA update. With an aim to compete with companies such as Xiaomi and Huawei, Realme was spun off from Oppo earlier this year. The brand has since launched four smartphones - Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme 2 Pro - in the market. The Realme 2 Pro, which was launched in the country last month, is set to receive an important software update. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the over-the-air (OTA) update will be rolling out in less than a week. The CEO has also noted that the company is working on bringing the ColorOS 5.2 update to the Realme 1.

Realme CEO Madhav Seth, in a post on Twitter, said that the company will roll out a new software update to the Realme 2 Pro in less than a week. He added that the OTA update will come with improvements to the selfie camera and battery while gaming. Madhav had posted the tweet on Saturday informing users that the update will be rolled out in a week's time. This essentially means that Realme 2 Pro users should get the update by the end of this week.

In the same tweet, the Realme CEO also informed that the company is working on bringing the ColorOS 5.2 update to Realme 1, which was the first smartphone from the brand. He wrote, "RM1 color os 5.2 update we are trying to line up immediately after this update." Interestingly, Realme 2 Pro was the first handset to come with ColorOS 5.2. The Realme 1, on the other hand, runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

To recall some of the specifications, the Realme 2 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, packs a 3,500mAh battery, and powered by Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes in 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM variants. In terms of optics, the Realme 2 Pro comes with a dual camera setup. It bears a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It houses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme 2 Pro comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The dual-SIM Realme 1, on the other hand, sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It bears a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Realme 1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage, both of which is expandable via microSD card featuring its own dedicated card slot. It packs a 3,410mAh battery.