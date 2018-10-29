NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera, Battery Optimisations to Rollout This Week; Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update to Follow

Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera, Battery Optimisations to Rollout This Week; Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update to Follow

, 29 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera, Battery Optimisations to Rollout This Week; Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update to Follow

The Realme 2 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1

Highlights

  • Realme 2 Pro to get a new software update this week
  • It is expected to fix front camera issues and more
  • Realme 1 to get Color OS 5.2 update soon

Realme 2 Pro, one of the company's latest smartphones in India, will soon receive an OTA update. With an aim to compete with companies such as Xiaomi and Huawei, Realme was spun off from Oppo earlier this year. The brand has since launched four smartphones - Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme 2 Pro - in the market. The Realme 2 Pro, which was launched in the country last month, is set to receive an important software update. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the over-the-air (OTA) update will be rolling out in less than a week. The CEO has also noted that the company is working on bringing the ColorOS 5.2 update to the Realme 1.

Realme CEO Madhav Seth, in a post on Twitter, said that the company will roll out a new software update to the Realme 2 Pro in less than a week. He added that the OTA update will come with improvements to the selfie camera and battery while gaming. Madhav had posted the tweet on Saturday informing users that the update will be rolled out in a week's time. This essentially means that Realme 2 Pro users should get the update by the end of this week.

In the same tweet, the Realme CEO also informed that the company is working on bringing the ColorOS 5.2 update to Realme 1, which was the first smartphone from the brand. He wrote, "RM1 color os 5.2 update we are trying to line up immediately after this update." Interestingly, Realme 2 Pro was the first handset to come with ColorOS 5.2. The Realme 1, on the other hand, runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

To recall some of the specifications, the Realme 2 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, packs a 3,500mAh battery, and powered by Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes in 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM variants. In terms of optics, the Realme 2 Pro comes with a dual camera setup. It bears a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It houses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme 2 Pro comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The dual-SIM Realme 1, on the other hand, sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display, is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It bears a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Realme 1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage, both of which is expandable via microSD card featuring its own dedicated card slot. It packs a 3,410mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme 1

Realme 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Great performance
  • Value for money
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Cluttered OS
Read detailed Realme 1 review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3410mAh
Further reading: Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2 Pro Specifications, Realme 1, Realme, ColorOS
Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 to Go on Sale in India Exclusively via Flipkart From November 1
Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera, Battery Optimisations to Rollout This Week; Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update to Follow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nubia Red Magic to Launch in India After Diwali, Price Below Rs. 30,000
  2. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  3. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
  4. iOS 12.1 to Get Group FaceTime and Dual-SIM Support, User Guide Confirms
  5. iPhone XR Seen to Pass Drop and Durability Tests
  6. Microsoft Overtakes Amazon as Second Most Valuable US Company
  7. Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart From November 1
  8. Realme 2 Pro With Snapdragon 660, Up to 8GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs. 13,990
  9. Space Travel Can Alter Brain: Study
  10. Honor 8X Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.