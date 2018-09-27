Realme 2 Pro India Launch Set for Today

Realme 2 Pro is set to launch in India today. While there are no official details about the event, the official invite had suggested that the company is set to expand its existing smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme 2 Pro. Last week, e-commerce site Flipkart has teased the launch of the Realme 2 Pro at 12:30 IST. The upcoming smartphone is expected to bring some upgrades over the Realme 2 smartphone that was launched in the country last month. However, with a Pro moniker, it may not be a budget smartphone like the Realme 2, whose price in India starts at Rs. 8,990. It is expected that the new smartphone will introduce a new processor and upgraded cameras in the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro expected price in India

The Realme 2 Pro will be launched in India as a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone. As per a teaser on the portal, the smartphone will bring a redesign in terms of display and aspect ratio. It will also arrive with a new processor and bumped up RAM. Since the Realme 2 comes with 4GB of RAM and Snapdragon 450 SoC, the Realme 2 Pro appears to be a top-end variant in the lineup. At the time of the launch of the original Realme 1 handset, the company had said it is targeting the price band under Rs. 20,000. It is expected that the price in India of the Realme 2 Pro will be in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 range.

Realme 2 Pro expected specifications

The Realme 2 Pro will sport a 'Dewdrop Full Screen' display and a taller than usual aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. A Geekbench listing had previously suggested that the smartphone will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. There was also a mentioning of Android 8.1.0 Oreo.

Meanwhile, an official video teaser of the upcoming Realme smartphone had previously touted a "game-changing" experience. The video had also confirmed the waterdrop display and a circular rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, it had hinted at a dual rear camera setup. It is expected that the smartphone will come in two different variants, one with a glossy back and the other with matte back. Furthermore, there could be a diamond-cut effect at the back panel, similar to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. As per the video, the phone may have a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the USB port and loudspeaker grill. The new model may also improve the imaging experience through new optics.