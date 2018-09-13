Realme 2 Pro India Launch Expected September-End

Realme has sent out invites to the media for an event that is scheduled for September 26 and September 27. While the company hasn't revealed any details about the event, the official invite suggests that it is set to expand its existing smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme 2 Pro. The new smartphone could include some upgrades over the Realme 2 that was launched in the country late last month. The Realme 2 Pro isn't likely to be as affordable as the Realme 2 that carries a starting price of Rs. 8,990. However, it is expected to come with a new SoC to deliver faster performance than the existing Realme model. We can also speculate some improvements on the optics front.

The invite for the Realme 2 Pro reads, "We are back 2 surprise you." The "2", "Pr", and "o" characters in the teaser come in red colour to suggest what's cooking up behind the scenes. Considering the addition of the "Pro" title after the Realme 2 name, the new model could have some upgrades over last month's Realme smartphone. Some of the initial reports suggested that the company could deploy a new SoC to deliver an enhanced experience over what was provided through the Snapdragon 450 SoC on the Realme 2. It may include 6GB of RAM, something the the Realme 1 offered. To recall, this is not the first time that Realme is teasing the launch of the Realme 2 Pro - it had done so right at the time of the Realme 2 launch, and said it would arrive in September itself.

The new model may also improve the imaging experience through new optics. The company could additionally opt for a new display panel for the Realme 2 Pro since we found the panel of the existing Realme 2 model to be mediocre. Furthermore, there could be a diamond-cut effect at the back panel, similar to the Realme 1 and Realme 2.

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 360 nits brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU as well as 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture lens. The frontal sensor enables a Face Unlock feature that comes alongside the rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 2 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There are connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.