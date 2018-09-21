NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme 2 Pro Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2 Pro Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC

Realme 2 Pro has doubled the RAM capacity than what was featured on the Realme 2

Highlights

  • Realme 2 Pro has surfaced on Geekbench with codename Oppo RMX1807
  • The smartphone is found to have 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • Its benchmark scores surpass the performance of Realme 2

Realme 2 Pro is set to arrive in India on September 27. But days before its formal debut, the smartphone has now purportedly been spotted on benchmark site Geekbench that highlights the presence of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. This comes as an upgrade over the Realme 2 that has a Snapdragon 450 SoC. Also, the Geekbench listing shows that the Realme 2 Pro has 8GB of RAM. This is notably twice that of the top-end variant of the Realme 2 that has 4GB of RAM.

The listing on the Geekbench shows the Realme 2 Pro as Oppo RMX1807. This is likely to be the codename of the upcoming smartphone. Further, the listing shows that there is a Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is also a mentioning of Android 8.1.0 Oreo.

Coming toward the single- and double-core performance results, the Realme 2 Pro in the Geekbench listing is found to have 1,452 as the single-core score and 5,511 as the multi-core score. These are importantly higher than the 793 single-core and 3,882 multi-core scores of the Realme 2 that we noted in our review. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

The score differences between the Realme 2 Pro and Realme 2 are inevitable since both have distinguished hardware. The official video teaser of the next Realme model that was released earlier this week showed a "game-changing" experience. The video also confirmed a waterdrop display and a circular rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Further, it highlighted a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is expected to have two different variants - with glossy back and matte back options. Moreover, it appeared to have a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the USB port and loudspeaker grill.

To recall, the Realme 2 was launched last month with a starting price of Rs. 8,990. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell display panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree wide-angle lens. It has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme
Instagram Adds GIFs to Direct Messages; Spotted Testing Feed Reposts, Secret Hashtags, and Geofencing
Realme 2 Pro Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  2. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  4. Nokia 7.1 Plus With Display Notch Leaked Ahead of HMD's October 4 Event
  5. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Realme 2 Pro Alleged Benchmark Listing Shows 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 660
  7. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Google's Digital Wellbeing Feature
  8. BSNL FTTH Broadband Plans Refreshed to Offer Up to 3.5TB Data at 100Mbps
  9. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone 3GS, Older iPhone Models
  10. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.