Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1, the company's latest smartphones in India, will go on sale in the country via Flipkart today. The Realme 2 Pro was launched in India last month as an upgrade over the Realme 2. The key features of the handset include 8GB RAM, the Snapdragon 660 SoC, and a waterdrop (aka Dewdrop) display, horizontally positioned dual rear camera setup, and more. The smartphone comes with an aggressive price tag in India. The Realme C1, on the other hand, is a budget smartphone with a price in India close to the popular Xiaomi Redmi 6A smartphone. It packs the Snapdragon 450 processor, a 4,230mAh battery, and comes with a display notch. Notably, both the smartphones will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart for Plus members at 9pm IST tonight, and at 12am IST (Midnight) for non-members.

Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 price in India

The Realme 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, on the other hand, costs Rs. 15,990 and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. The smartphone comes in three colour variants - Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake. As for launch offers, the Reliance Jio subscribers who buy the Realme 2 Pro can avail up to 1.1TB of data with benefits up to Rs. 4,450. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options for the smartphone as well. Meanwhile, the Realme 2 Pro comes in only one variant and its price in India is Rs. 6,999. Notably, this is an introductory pricing meant for the Diwali festive season.

Realme 2 Pro Review

Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 specifications

The Realme 2 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and PPI of 409 pixels per inch. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM variants.

In terms of optics, the Realme 2 Pro comes with a dual camera setup. It bears a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It houses a 16-megapixel sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture, and AI Beauty 2.0 for selfies. It also comes with some AI-based features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition. Additionally, it features AR stickers on both the camera setups.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, GPS, among others. Sensors on board the smartphone include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. The Realme 2 Pro is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 156.7x74.0x8.5mm and weighs 174 grams.

Coming to the specifications of the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C1, the smartphone runs ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio, and features a notch. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM.

The Realme C1 bears a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI Face Unlock support. The smartphone is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and more. Sensors on board are an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery. It measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams.