Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 Start Receiving Software Update With March Android Security Patch

Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 Start Receiving Software Update With March Android Security Patch

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 Start Receiving Software Update With March Android Security Patch

Realme 2 update carries the build number RMX1805EX_11.A.25_0250_201903192122

Highlights

  • Realme 2 update also brings expert mode, fingerprint shooting in camera
  • Realme 2 Pro is expected to get ColorOS 6.0 soon
  • The software update will gradually roll out over the next few days

Realme has started rolling out new ColorOS updates for Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme C1 smartphones. The software updates are now live over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme C1 devices over the next few days. According to the company, the new ColorOS update primarily brings the March Android security patch to the smartphones. All three software updates are live in India and Indonesia markets. Realme has also published the update files on the company website for manual installation.

Realme announced the arrival of the new software updates on its website. According to the company, the Realme 2 Pro update carries the software build number RMX1801EX_11.A.17_0170_201903151409 and just includes the March Android security patch for the smartphone. The company also hinted that the ColorOS 6 update will soon be bringing a number of new features to the phone. One of our team members' units has received the update, and you can see screenshots below.

realme 2 pro update new gadgets 360

Realme 2 Pro software update is now live over-the-air (OTA)

The Realme 2 update carries the build number RMX1805EX_11.A.25_0250_201903192122 and includes not only the March Android security patch, but also the Expert mode and fingerprint shooting for the camera app. The fingerprint shooting allows the users to tap the fingerprint sensor to click a picture when in the camera app. Lastly, the Realme C1 update's build number is same as the Realme 2 update and the phone will be getting the same changes except the fingerprint shooting mode.

Among other Realme phones, Realme U1 has already received the March security update. The Realme 1 and Realme 3 are the only phones left to get this month's security update.

To recall, Realme, a spin-off of Oppo, had launched the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 smartphones in India in September last year, whereas the Realme 2 arrived in the country in August 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme 2

Realme 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stellar battery life
  • Unique, snazzy design
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Dim, reflective display
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Realme 2 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme 2, Realme
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Stalker 2 Gets 2021 Release Date, a New Website
Instagram From Facebook Branding Spotted in App
Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1 Start Receiving Software Update With March Android Security Patch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
  3. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 With LTE, S Pen Support Unveiled
  5. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  6. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  7. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  10. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.