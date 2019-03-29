Realme has started rolling out new ColorOS updates for Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme C1 smartphones. The software updates are now live over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme C1 devices over the next few days. According to the company, the new ColorOS update primarily brings the March Android security patch to the smartphones. All three software updates are live in India and Indonesia markets. Realme has also published the update files on the company website for manual installation.

Realme announced the arrival of the new software updates on its website. According to the company, the Realme 2 Pro update carries the software build number RMX1801EX_11.A.17_0170_201903151409 and just includes the March Android security patch for the smartphone. The company also hinted that the ColorOS 6 update will soon be bringing a number of new features to the phone. One of our team members' units has received the update, and you can see screenshots below.

Realme 2 Pro software update is now live over-the-air (OTA)

The Realme 2 update carries the build number RMX1805EX_11.A.25_0250_201903192122 and includes not only the March Android security patch, but also the Expert mode and fingerprint shooting for the camera app. The fingerprint shooting allows the users to tap the fingerprint sensor to click a picture when in the camera app. Lastly, the Realme C1 update's build number is same as the Realme 2 update and the phone will be getting the same changes except the fingerprint shooting mode.

Among other Realme phones, Realme U1 has already received the March security update. The Realme 1 and Realme 3 are the only phones left to get this month's security update.

To recall, Realme, a spin-off of Oppo, had launched the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 smartphones in India in September last year, whereas the Realme 2 arrived in the country in August 2018.