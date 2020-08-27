Technology News
  Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Software Update with New Features and Key Optimisations

Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Software Update with New Features and Key Optimisations

The new Realme 2 Pro update optimises flight mode and adds a long press to delete an icon feature

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 August 2020 12:54 IST
Realme 2 Pro's latest update will optimise the default display of battery percentage in the phone

Highlights
  • Realme 2 Pro has started receiving the August 2020 update
  • It is being rolled out in a staged manner
  • It will add features like long pressing an icon to uninstall an app

Realme 2 Pro is now receiving the August 2020 update, bringing along with it some key optimisations and system improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update rollout will add features like the ability to long press an icon in the app drawer to uninstall an app, and an optimised flight mode. It has also fixed a few key bugs, and comes with the August 2020 security patch. Realme 2 Pro users will be receiving the firmware version RMX1801EX_11.F.10 in a staged rollout, to ensure there are no critical bugs passed.

Realme announced the August 2020 update rollout for Realme 2 Pro on its forum. Realme said that it will be pushing out the update to a limited number of users randomly, and then have a broader rollout in a few days once it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs in the update.

Users who have not received the OTA update can also download it manually from here if they desire. Scroll down to the Realme 2 Pro on the page and click on download to get the update. Follow the instructions given in the How to update? pop-up go update the phone.

As per the changelog, the update will optimise the default display of battery percentage in the phone, add a deep cleanup feature, and the ability to long press to copy the IMEI. The August 2020 update has also fixed the touch screen issue for Realme 2 Pro users. Long pressing an icon to uninstall the app from inside the app drawer will also be possible now.

Coming to changes in the notification bar, the update will optimise the logic of flight mode for Realme 2 Pro phones, as mentioned above, which will not affect the Bluetooth status after opening. OTG Switch toggles of notification panels will also be added.

As for the camera, the EIS video anti-shake performance has been optimised for Realme 2 Pro users, as per the changelog.

The update has also fixed certain bugs for the phone. The black screen issue while using the camera has been fixed, as well as the black screen issue that arises during standby. The bug that was preventing users from using the flashlight on Realme 2 Pro has also been fixed.
This version does not have the recently introduced Smooth Scrolling feature, which allows for faster, more visually smoother scrolling. It is expected to be rolled out for the phone in future updates.

Realme said that the August 2020 update for Realme 2 Pro users is being rolled out in a staged format, and that all users would receive it within the next few days if no critical bugs were found. If you don't want to wait, you can manually download the software update, which is 2.97GB in size. It is recommended to back up your data before updating.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme 2 Pro, August 2020 Security Patch
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
