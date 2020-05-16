Technology News
Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch

The update for the Realme 2 Pro carries a firmware version RMX1801EX_11_C.31.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2020 15:07 IST
Realme 2 Pro update fixes a lagging problem of the sliding status bar

Highlights
  • Realme 2 Pro software update has been detailed in a forum post
  • Realme 3 and Realme 3i are also reportedly receiving May security patch
  • Realme is rolling out the updates initially to a limited number of users

Realme 2 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings the May 2020 Android security patch. The new update fixes system lags on the Realme 2 Pro. In addition to the Realme 2 Pro, several users have reported that the Realme 3 and Realme 3i have also started getting new software updates with the May Android security patch. Those updates include optimise camera quality and enhance battery life alongside the latest security patch. You can also expect some performance improvements through the new updates.

As per details shared on the Realme Community forums, the latest software update for the Realme 2 Pro comes with a firmware version RMX1801EX_11_C.31. It brings the May 2020 Android security patch and fixes the lagging problem of the sliding status bar.

Alongside the update for the Realme 2 Pro, some users on the Realme Community forums have reported that the company has started rolling out the latest software updates for both the Realme 3 and Realme 3i. The update for the Realme 3 carries a firmware version RMX1825EX_11_C.10, while it has a version number RMX1827EX_11_C.10 for the Realme 3i, as visible in the screenshots shared by the users.

The new updates for the Realme 3 and Realme 3i come shortly after the debut of the Realme UI on both phones. The changelog seen in the screenshots shared by the users show that the updates include the May Android security patch as well as enhancements such as camera quality optimisations, swipe-up gestures, improved gaming experience, and an extended battery life. The updates also address issues with screen sliding, gyroscope, and album thumbnails. Furthermore, there is a fix for an occasional audio weakening issue in the PUBG Mobile game.

Although users have reported the arrival of the latest updates, Realme is yet to provide their details through its official forum posts. It is also important to highlight that the version numbers seen in the screenshots shared by the users are different from what is available in the Realme support page, despite the May 15 release date. Version numbers end with C.10, however, indicating they are similar to what users are reporting to be receiving.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme to get clarity on the update and will update this space when the company responds.

Staged rollout
Realme rolls out its software updates in a staged manner to a limited number of users initially. This means you may have to wait for a few days to receive the fresh update on your phone.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme, May 2020 Android security update
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
