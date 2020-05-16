Realme 2 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings the May 2020 Android security patch. The new update fixes system lags on the Realme 2 Pro. In addition to the Realme 2 Pro, several users have reported that the Realme 3 and Realme 3i have also started getting new software updates with the May Android security patch. Those updates include optimise camera quality and enhance battery life alongside the latest security patch. You can also expect some performance improvements through the new updates.

As per details shared on the Realme Community forums, the latest software update for the Realme 2 Pro comes with a firmware version RMX1801EX_11_C.31. It brings the May 2020 Android security patch and fixes the lagging problem of the sliding status bar.

Alongside the update for the Realme 2 Pro, some users on the Realme Community forums have reported that the company has started rolling out the latest software updates for both the Realme 3 and Realme 3i. The update for the Realme 3 carries a firmware version RMX1825EX_11_C.10, while it has a version number RMX1827EX_11_C.10 for the Realme 3i, as visible in the screenshots shared by the users.

The new updates for the Realme 3 and Realme 3i come shortly after the debut of the Realme UI on both phones. The changelog seen in the screenshots shared by the users show that the updates include the May Android security patch as well as enhancements such as camera quality optimisations, swipe-up gestures, improved gaming experience, and an extended battery life. The updates also address issues with screen sliding, gyroscope, and album thumbnails. Furthermore, there is a fix for an occasional audio weakening issue in the PUBG Mobile game.

Although users have reported the arrival of the latest updates, Realme is yet to provide their details through its official forum posts. It is also important to highlight that the version numbers seen in the screenshots shared by the users are different from what is available in the Realme support page, despite the May 15 release date. Version numbers end with C.10, however, indicating they are similar to what users are reporting to be receiving.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme to get clarity on the update and will update this space when the company responds.

Staged rollout

Realme rolls out its software updates in a staged manner to a limited number of users initially. This means you may have to wait for a few days to receive the fresh update on your phone.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.