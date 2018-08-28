Realme 2 was launched in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi. To recall, Realme was launched earlier this year as an Oppo sub-brand, and it recently separated to form an independent brand in the Indian market. Successor to the Realme 1, the Realme 2's key highlights include face unlock capabilities, a 4,230mAh battery, dual 4G VoLTE support, and up to 4GB of RAM. The Realme 2 does not feel like a true successor to the Realme 1 considering RAM capacity is capped at 4GB compared to 6GB, and the fact that it is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. However, it does sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which was missing on its predecessor. Let's get into the pricing and availability details as well as the specifications of the smartphone. At the event, the company said it has another surprise for customers in September, with the slide on the stage behind clearly tipping it would be the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme 2 price in India, launch offers

The Realme 2 price in India is set at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The phone will go on sale in India starting via Flipkart on September 4. It will be sold in Diamond Black and Diamond Red colour options. Diamond Blue will go on sale in early October. At this price point, it takes on the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Xiaomi Mi A2.

Launch offers for the Realme 2 include a Rs. 750 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card purchases, up to 120GB additional data and benefits worth up to Rs. 4,200 from Reliance Jio, and no-cost EMI options.

Realme 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) in-cell panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 percent, and maximum brightness of 360 nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Realme 2 bears a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture). On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus, an f/2.2 aperture, and an 85-degree wide-angle lens. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,230mAh battery under the hood, with a bundled 5V/2A (10W) adaptor in the box.

Sensors onboard the Realme 2 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, face unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor (rear-mounted), and proximity sensor. The phone measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams.