Realme 2, the Realme 1 successor, is set to launch in India next week. Realme, which started as an Oppo sub-brand, had recently separated from the parent company to become an independent brand. Following the launch of Realme 1 in May this year, the manufacturer appears set to launch its successor in the Indian market. Realme has sent out media invites for an event scheduled in New Delhi on August 28, when the Realme 2 is set to be launched. Notably, the company has not revealed any more details, such as the phone's availability and price in India.

Last week, a teaser with the title 'A Notch Above' had gone live on Realme's official site, revealing that the Realme 2 will sport a display notch and the same diamond cut back design as the previous variant. The phone was also seen to have a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Though the image was taken down later, a separate report had leaked an image of a retail box of the upcoming smartphone.

Apart from these certain design elements from a teaser image and the retail box, there are no official details on the Realme 2. As mentioned, information around availability and pricing has also not been revealed, but we can expect Realme to follow up in the next few days.

To recall, the Realme 1 was launched as an India-exclusive smartphone earlier in 2018. The price of the handset in India was set at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is Rs. 10,990, and Rs. 13,990 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The key features of the Realme 1 include a 6-inch full-HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC clocked at 2GHz, a dual-core AI-specific chip, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 3410mAh battery under the hood. Notably, the phone comes with dual 4G VoLTE support as well.

Realme is currently headed by Sky Li, who has previously worked as the overseas head for Oppo. He is credited with having helped the Chinese phone giant grow from just 3 markets initially to cover in over 31 countries and regions.