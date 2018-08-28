Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Realme 2 is all set to launch in India today after several teasers over the past few weeks. The Realme 2 smartphone will sport a display notch, have a dual camera setup at the back, and come in multiple colour options according to previous teasers. The Realme 2 will be a Flipkart exclusive, unlike its predecessor Realme 1, which was an Amazon India exclusive. The Realme 2 will be only the second model under Oppo's new Realme brand, which is being headed by former Oppo Global VP Sky Li. The brand is targeted at buyers of affordable smartphones, though more premium models can be expected in the future.

How to watch Realme 2 launch live stream

The Realme 2 launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm IST and the proceedings will be streamed online for fans to watch. The Realme 2 live stream will be on hosted on Facebook, so you just need to return to this page and hit the play button in the video embedded below.

Realme 2 price in India, specifications

The Realme 2 is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, and the company claims that it will be the first smartphone to offer a display with a notch at such a price point. The smartphone, as mentioned, will be available exclusively on Flipkart in India. More details on pricing and availability will be announced at the event today. The event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and will be live streamed on this Flipkart page.

The Realme 2 will pack a 4,230mAh battery that is more than 20 percent larger than the Realme 1's 3,410mAh battery. It will be made available in Diamond Red, Black, and Blue colour variants, and the back will sport the company's trademark diamond cut designs, similar to the one seen on the Realme 1.

The company also announced that this time around, the Realme 2 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, instead of the MediaTek processor that powers the Realme 1. To recall, the Realme 1 sports a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. Other specification and feature details are scarce at the moment, and all shall be unveiled at the event today. For those unaware, Realme was an Oppo sub-brand earlier, but then branched out as an independent e-commerce brand for the youth demographic.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.