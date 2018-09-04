Realme 2, launched in India last week, is set to go on sale in India today. With a starting price of Rs. 8,990, the handset will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Realme has offered features such as a dedicated fingerprint sensor, and a larger 4,230mAh battery, compared to the Realme 1 smartphone that was arrived in May. Also, the Realme 2 has dual 4G VoLTE and runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. There is also a display notch design along with a 19:9 panel. Unlike the Realme 1 that debuted in the country with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, the Realme 2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC that is paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

Realme 2 Review

Realme 2 price in India

The Realme 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage variant, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes at Rs. 10,990. The company hasn't brought any 6GB RAM variant unlike the Realme 1 that had the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM variant along with 128GB of onboard storage. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart at 12 noon. It comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Red colour options. To attract customers, Realme is offering a Rs. 750 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card purchases, up to 120GB of additional data and benefits worth up to Rs. 4,200 from Reliance Jio (Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and Rs. 2,000 partner vouchers from Paytm and Lenskart), apart from no-cost EMI options.

Realme 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio, and 360 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens.

Realme 2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A3s vs Honor 7C

Realme has provided 32GB and 64GB of storage options on the Realme 2 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.