Realme 2, Realme C1 Price in India Hiked by Up to Rs. 1,000

Realme, up until now, has launched four smartphones in India - Realme 1, Realme C1, Realme 2, and Realme 2 Pro. To recall, Realme CEO Madhav Seth had recently noted that the company will be increasing the price in India of its handsets in the country. Seth had suggested that the smartphones will get a hike after Diwali 2018. Now, prices of the Realme 2 and Realme C1 have already been hiked on Flipkart.

The Realme 2 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,990 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. After the price hike, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 9,499 for the handset. Interestingly, the price of the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version of the Realme 2 is the same as the launch price. This variant is listed at Rs. 10,990 on Flipkart. However, there is no clarity on whether Realme will reportedly hike the price of the 4GB RAM variant in the near future - we've reached out to the company for more information.

Meanwhile, Realme's entry-level budget smartphone, the Realme C1 was launched in India at Rs. 6,999 in September. The company has now increased the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000. Users will now have to pay Rs. 7,999 for it. While the Realme 2 Pro price in India is the same for now, we expect it to become more expensive after Diwali.

To recall some of the specifications, the Realme 2 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo based ColorOS 5.1 based. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio, and 360 nits of maximum brightness. It also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens.

Meanwhile, Realme provides 32GB and 64GB of storage options on the Realme 2 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. Also, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

In terms of specifications for the Realme C1 is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio, and features a notch. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM.

The Realme C1 comes with a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI Face Unlock support. The smartphone is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and more. Sensors on board are an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery. It measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams.