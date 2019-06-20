Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive Android Pie Based ColorOS Beta Update in India: Here’s How to Get It

Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India: Here’s How to Get It

The update is only available to users who register, and the stable rollout will arrive in three weeks.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India: Here’s How to Get It

Realme C1 and Realme 2 users were expected to get the beta update on June 15

Highlights
  • This update brings new navigation gestures, new Riding Mode
  • Users will have to register online to get the ColorOS 6 beta update
  • The Android Pie beta update also brings June 2019 security patch

Realme C1 and Realme 2 smartphone users are now getting the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 beta update in India. The ColorOS 6 update is rolling out for only those users who register their devices online, as the beta update is normally riddled with bugs and crashes and isn't apt for normal day to day usage. The company has already started rolling out the update to all the registered users, and it brings along the June 2019 Android security patch as well.

Realme took to its India forums site to announce the rollout of the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 beta update for Realme 2 and Realme C1 users. In the forums post, the company also says that the stable update will roll out in about three weeks. The company was expected to roll out the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 beta update for the two phones on June 15, but the update arrives after a five-day delay. Realme 2 Pro was the first in line to receive the stable Android Pie update.

Coming back to the Realme 2 and Realme C1, the company is taking registrations for the Android Pie beta rollout. Realme 2 and Realme C1 users will have to fill a Google Doc asking for their IMEI number and other details for pushing out the Android Pie beta update. The update will roll out via OTA, and users have already started to share screenshots on the forum. Note that it is not necessary that if you register that you will be guaranteed to receive the ColorOS 6 beta update.

The changelog states that the update brings an added notification icon in status bar, a new navigation gesture, a new app drawer to ColorOS launcher, a new Riding Mode, and a new Realme Theme Store. The latest Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 update also brings a redesigned notification panel, a new UI of AI Board, and an updated default theme as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 2

Realme 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stellar battery life
  • Unique, snazzy design
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Dim, reflective display
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Realme 2 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Realme C1, Realme 2, Android Pie, ColorOS 6
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Jeff Bezos Envisions Moon's Ice Water as Rocket Fuel
Huawei Nova 5 Series Confirmed to Have 40W Super Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras; Huawei Nova 5 Pro Specifications Emerge
Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India: Here’s How to Get It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  2. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  4. Asus ZenFone 6 Passes Flip Camera Durability Test With Flying Colours
  5. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  6. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Sport 'Sound on Display' Technology
  8. Xiaomi to Launch a New Smartphone Lineup Tomorrow
  9. Slack to Make Market Debut via Direct Listing, at $26 Reference Price
  10. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Explorer Programme Teased by Xiaomi for India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.