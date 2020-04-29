Realme Has More Than 2.1 Crore Users in India, Madhav Sheth Reveals

Realme India Chief Executive Madhav Sheth revealed on Wednesday that the brand has more than 2.1 crore users in India. Sheth's announcement comes just two days before Realme's second anniversary in the country. Realme India CEO said that the past year has been “truly amazing” for the smartphone maker. The Oppo spin-off brand was launched in India on May 1, 2018 with an intent to target the “young Indian consumers” and offer phones in the price bracket of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000.

“From India's First 64MP Camera Phone & the Fastest Charging Phone to nation's first 5G flagship, from receiving 20+ awards to being the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand with 21 Million+ #realme users in India, the last 365 days have been truly amazing. #2getherWithrealme!” Madhav Sheth said in a tweet.

In January, a report claimed that Realme's revenues crossed Rs. 15,000 crores and smartphone shipments were in the excess of 2 crores in 2019, recording a 5-time jump from the previous year. Earlier in October, Seth had noted that Realme had 1.7 crores global users, not specifying the numbers in India, unlike now.

Realme was introduced as a sub-brand by Oppo, however, it later spun-off as an independent brand. It was touted to target younger consumers in the country.

Realme has always been compared with Xiaomi in India ever since its launch. Even at the time of its launch, it was believed that Realme will be taking on Xiaomi. According to a recent Canalys report, Realme shipped 39 lakh smartphones in the first quarter of 2020 with 11.7 percent market share. During the same time, Xiaomi shipped more than one crore smartphones in the country. Although Realme has increased its smartphone market share in India, Realme is still not among the top-three smartphone brands, according to the report.