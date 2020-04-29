Technology News
loading

Realme Has More Than 2.1 Crore Users in India, Madhav Sheth Reveals

Realme brand was launched in India in May 2018 by Oppo as a sub-brand, however, it later spun-off as an independent entity.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 29 April 2020 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Has More Than 2.1 Crore Users in India, Madhav Sheth Reveals

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

India CEO of Realme shared the number of users in a tweet

Highlights
  • Number of Realme users has crossed 2.1 crores in India
  • Realme is going to complete 2 years in India
  • The brand was launched on May 1, 2018

Realme India Chief Executive Madhav Sheth revealed on Wednesday that the brand has more than 2.1 crore users in India. Sheth's announcement comes just two days before Realme's second anniversary in the country. Realme India CEO said that the past year has been “truly amazing” for the smartphone maker. The Oppo spin-off brand was launched in India on May 1, 2018 with an intent to target the “young Indian consumers” and offer phones in the price bracket of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000.

“From India's First 64MP Camera Phone & the Fastest Charging Phone to nation's first 5G flagship, from receiving 20+ awards to being the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand with 21 Million+ #realme users in India, the last 365 days have been truly amazing. #2getherWithrealme!” Madhav Sheth said in a tweet.

In January, a report claimed that Realme's revenues crossed Rs. 15,000 crores and smartphone shipments were in the excess of 2 crores in 2019, recording a 5-time jump from the previous year. Earlier in October, Seth had noted that Realme had 1.7 crores global users, not specifying the numbers in India, unlike now.

Realme was introduced as a sub-brand by Oppo, however, it later spun-off as an independent brand. It was touted to target younger consumers in the country.

Realme has always been compared with Xiaomi in India ever since its launch. Even at the time of its launch, it was believed that Realme will be taking on Xiaomi. According to a recent Canalys report, Realme shipped 39 lakh smartphones in the first quarter of 2020 with 11.7 percent market share. During the same time, Xiaomi shipped more than one crore smartphones in the country. Although Realme has increased its smartphone market share in India, Realme is still not among the top-three smartphone brands, according to the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Madhav Sheth
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Samsung’s Bean-Shaped True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy BudsX: Report
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Realme Has More Than 2.1 Crore Users in India, Madhav Sheth Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  4. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  8. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  9. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Gets Season 6 Update With Version 1.0.12
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Use AI to Crack Novel Coronavirus Genome Signature
  2. Amazon Said to Turn to Chinese Firm on US Blacklist to Meet Thermal Camera Needs
  3. Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features
  4. D2h Adds 20 New Combo Packs, Will Remove Nine: Report
  5. Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests
  6. Spotify Paid Music Subscribers Rise to 130 Million, Beats Quarterly Estimates
  7. iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research
  8. TikTok, Gates Pledge $20 Million to Help Africa Tackle COVID-19
  9. Global Lobbying Groups Call for Delay to India's New Digital Tax
  10. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone as Google Races to Replace Zoom as Live Video App of Choice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com