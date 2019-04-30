Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 are set to receive Rs. 1,000 discount during Realme's first-anniversary sale that is taking place from Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4. Alongside the discounts, the sale will bring the newly revealed Realme 3 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Realme has also announced a 15 percent discount via MobiKwik, 10 free Realme 3 Pro, and a Rs. 1 crore giveaway through a promotional game. The Realme anniversary sale will also bring limited-period Re. 1 Super Deals that would be pertaining to the Realme 2 Pro, Realme Buds, and Realme Tech Backpack between May 2-4. The anniversary sale will go live through the Realme website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores across the country.

Among other offers, a dedicated microsite on the Realme website shows that the first-anniversary sale will bring the Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 with a flat Rs. 1,000 discount. This means while the Realme 2 Pro will start at Rs. 10,990, the Realme U1 will carry an initial price tag of Rs. 8,999. The discount will come into effect starting on May 2. Also, Realme will provide an additional 15 percent discount of up to 15 percent for customers purchasing any of the two phones through MobiKwik.

Realme through a press release on Tuesday also revealed that there would be a Rs. 500 discount on the Realme U1 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Similarly, the Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro will also get a one year extended warranty.

To recall, the Realme 2 Pro earlier this month received a price cut, and it currently starts at Rs. 11,990. The Realme U1, on the other hand, normally retails at a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

The Realme 3 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that has just been announced will also go on sale at 12am on May 2. MobiKwik customers will also receive an additional Rs. 15 percent discount.

Realme will also host a Re. 1 Super Deals Feast between May 2 and May 4 -- in four distinct rounds. At 12am (midnight) IST during the sale between May 2 and May 4, the sale will bring 10 units of the Realme 2 Pro at Re. 1, while 100 units of the Realme Buds will be available at Re. 1 at 9am IST and 60 units of the Realme Tech Backpack will be available at Re. 1 at 8pm IST. Also, the Realme C1 will be available with a Complete Mobile Protection (CMP) at Rs 99 through Flipkart during the sale.

The Realme 3 Pro, the newest flagship model by Realme, will also go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on May 3 along with an additional 15 percent discount through MobiKwik. Moreover, Realme has claimed that it will bring prizes worth Rs. 1 crore.

