Realme has hit the mark of 17 million users globally with seven million people added in the last 90 days alone, India CEO Madhav Sheth announced through a tweet posted on Thursday. The Oppo spin-off brand came into existence back in May last year with the launch of the Realme 1. Soon after establishing its presence in India and China, the company expanded its portfolio and brought models such as the Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 soon after the initial success of the Realme 1.

Sheth through his tweet underlined that seven million new customers joined Realme in the last 90 days, and that the 17 million global users figure is also the number of its active users. However, the executive didn't reveal any market-specific data. This means that it's unclear that how many Realme users currently exist in India.

#realme family is now 17 million strong globally.

Infact 7 Million new fans joined us in just last 90 days!

These are the number of active users having realme smartphones in their hands. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/lt8JzLFAyi — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 17, 2019

Having said that, Sheth in a media interview back in June did mention that Realme was aiming to capture 15 percent market share in India in 2019. "We are aiming at selling 15 million handsets in 2019 and aspire to garner 12-15 percent market share," he had said.

Shenzhen-based Realme is amongst the top-five smartphone brands in India. According to a report by CyberMedia Research back in August, BBK Group that comes as the parent company of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus, pulled alongside Xiaomi to capture a combined share of 30 percent in the country.

In the recent past, Realme unveiled models such as the Realme X, Realme XT, and Realme X2 Pro to bolster its market presence and growth as well as to counter the likes of Asus, Samsung, and Xiaomi that have a strong presence in the budget and mid-range smartphone market segments. The company already launched models such as the Realme XT and Realme X in India and global markets to attract new customers. Also, it is set to launch the flagship Realme X2 Pro in India next month to take on the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

A report by Counterpoint Research back in late July highlighted that Realme entered the top 10 smartphone brands globally with a massive year-over-year (YoY) growth of 848 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

Last month, Realme announced its 5G smartphone based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series SoC to move along with the competition and join the emerging market of 5G phones.