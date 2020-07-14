Technology News
Realme 121W Fast Charging Technology Teased to Launch Soon

The Realme C11 121W fast charging technology will compete with similar fast charging technologies from other Chinese smartphone makers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2020 10:59 IST
Realme will introduce its 121W fast charging technology soon

Highlights
  • It is expected to fill one-third of a 4,000mAh battery in 3 minutes
  • Realme has teased the arrival of the fast charging tech soon
  • The company is hosting a launch event for the Realme C11 today

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the arrival of 121W fast charging in India. Sheth hinted at the new fast charging tech in a cryptic tweet that carried 121 lightning bolts emoji. This comes just ahead of the Realme C11 launch event set to begin in a few hours. The Realme C11 is an entry-level device, and we don't expect Realme to introduce 121W fast charging support on the phone. However, the company could unveil the new fast charging technology at the event and integrate it with a new premium device in the future.

As mentioned, Sheth's tweet has 121 lightning bolts, hinting at the arrival of 121W fast charging technology. The executive says that the fast charging tech will launch soon in India, but doesn't mention the exact date. We could expect some sort of announcement during the Realme C11 launch event today, but Realme has offered no official confirmation from its end.

This comes just days after Realme's 120W Ultra Dart charger leaked online. This charger is expected to fill up one-third of a 4,000mAh battery in just three minutes. The leak also suggested that the new technology may launch sometime this month.

The new Realme 121W fast charging technology will look to compete with iQoo's recently unveiled 120W fast charging tech. This new offering is said charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes and a full recharge can be achieved in just 15 minutes. It will be integrated in a device that is expected launch in August.

Oppo is also looking to unveil its 125W fast charging technology on July 15 i.e tomorrow. This charging technology may be called "super flash charge" or a new version in the SuperVOOC fast charging tech. Vivo has already introduced 120W Super FlashCharge technology last year at the 2019 Mobile World Congress in China.

In any case, the Realme C11 launch event is set to begin at 1pm IST today, and it remains to be seen whether the company introduces the Realme 121W fast charging support alongside or not.

