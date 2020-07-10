Technology News
loading

Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July

Realme’s rumoured new fast charger can power up one third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in just three minutes.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 10 July 2020 15:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Realme’s new Ultra Dart charger can provide a power of nearly 120W, suggests a tipster

Highlights
  • Realme’s new Ultra Dart fast charger expected to launch in July
  • Can charge over 30 percent of a 4,000mAh+ battery in three minutes
  • Xiaomi, Vivo also working on 120W fast chargers

Realme is tipped to be working on a 100W+ fast charger. Expected to be announced as Ultra Dart, the charger is shown to indicate impressive speeds of up to 120W. If the rumours are true, this new device would be a valued addition to the Chinese brand's 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. Suggesting that the new charger can power up one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in three minutes, the tipster also suggested that the new charger may launch in July.

In a tweet, tipster Ishan Agarwal indicated that Realme was working on a 100W+ fast charger for some time now. Agarwal suggested that the new technology might launch with the name “Ultra Dart” this month.

Agarwal shared an image that indicated several notable details. For starters, the 11660mA current rating suggests that the device can provide a power of nearly 120W, in terms of charging speed. The tipster also said that the new fast charger could fill up one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in just three minutes.

Gizmochina reported that Realme's former vice president for China, Xu Qi, recently conducted an online interaction with regular netizens where Qi was found saying that 100W fast charging technology is a little slow. This set off speculations that the brand may be working a more powerful charger. The recent tip further affirmed the rumours.

The report also claimed that Realme rival Xiaomi was also working on a 120W charger that was spotted on the 3C certification platform last month. These two brands are not the only ones working on a superfast charger either. In June last year, Vivo announced its own 120W Super FlashCharge technology, which it says can power up 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in just five minutes. To finish charging fully, the charger shouldn't take more than 13 minutes. Vivo also said that in a mere 14 seconds, the charger can fill up 2.38 percent of the 4,000mAh battery.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Fast Charger, Realme 120W Charger, Realme Ultra Dart Charger, Fast Charging, Xiaomi, Vivo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Panel Proposes New Regulator for Non-Personal Data in India, Draft Report Shows

Related Stories

Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Oppo Watch May Launch in India Soon
  5. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  6. Sony Reveals PS5 Game Box Design With Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art
  7. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  8. Rare Comet NEOWISE Is Gracing the Skies in July
  9. Apple Releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 First Public Beta Builds
  10. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July
  3. Panel Proposes New Regulator for Non-Personal Data in India, Draft Report Shows
  4. Samsung Fitness Band Spotted on US FCC Site, Image Suggests Heart Rate Sensor
  5. Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices
  6. Nearby Red Dwarf Star 'AD Leonis' With Massive Solar Flares Spotted
  7. Rare Comet NEOWISE Is Gracing the Skies in July Before It Disappears for 6,800 Years
  8. Sony Reveals PS5 Game Box Design With Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art
  9. Android 10 Adoption Rate Fastest Yet, Reached 100 Million Phones in 5 Months
  10. Sony to Invest $250 Million in Epic Games for Minority Stake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com