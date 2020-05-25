Technology News
Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 With 18W Two-Way Quick Charging Launched in India

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 follows the same design as the previous generation power bank.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 May 2020 13:08 IST
Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes in two colour options

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 supports 18W fast charging
  • It supports QC 4.0 and USB-PD
  • Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 will go on sale at 3pm today

Realme has just announced a new power bank called the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. It is among the four new products that have been added to the company's ever-growing catalogue including the Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and the Realme Buds Air Neo. The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, as the name suggests, has a capacity of 10,000mAh and features two-way quick charge technology. It will be available in two colour options when it goes on sale today, May 25, at 3pm.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 price

The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs. 999 and is available in two colour options namely, Black and Yellow. It will go on sale today, May 25, starting 3pm IST via Flipkart and Realme.com, through a 'Hate-to-Wait' to sale. The company says it will soon be available in offline stores as well. Deliveries of non-essential goods, as per the lockdown guidelines, have been allowed in non-containment zones all over the country.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 specifications and features

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with support for 18W two-way quick charging with dual output ports, a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C. It packs a 10,000mAh high density Lithium-polymer battery that the company claims, ensures less capacity loss even after many charging cycles. The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with thirteen layers of circuit protection that improves safety when charging at high speeds. The power bank is compatible with USB-PD as well as Qualcomm's QC 4.0. It can itself be fast charged as well.

The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 follows the same design language as the previous Realme power bank. It has a LED indicator lights to show the remaining battery level in the power bank. The black variant has the Realme branding in yellow while the yellow variant has the Realme branding in black.

Additionally, along with the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, the company also announced the Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earphones. The Realme Smart TV will go on sale from June 2, the Realme Watch will go on sale starting June 5, however, the Realme Buds Air Neo and the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 are going on sale today, May 25, at 3pm.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 price in India, Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
