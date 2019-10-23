Technology News

Realme 1, Realme U1 Start Receiving New Update With System-Wide Dark Mode, October Security Patch, More

Realme U1 and Realme 1 updates also bring a new data switch in the notification panel and a manual lock function by long pressing the power button.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 11:04 IST
Realme is rolling out software updates for Realme 1 and Realme U1

Highlights
  • The Realme updates bring redesigned notification centre styleThe download
  • The download links are also available on the forums page
  • Realme U1 update brings partial scene camera effect optimization

Realme 1 and Realme U1 phones are receiving a new software update that brings Dark Mode and the October security patch. Realme had announced earlier that all ColorOS 6.0 phones will receive Dark Mode soon, and the above mentioned phones are now receiving that update. The update also brings a redesigned notification centre style and app cloner support for more third-party applications. Both Realme 1 and Realme U1 were launched in India last year.

Coming to the update, Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang has taken to Twitter to announce the rollout of a new update on both the phones. The Realme 1 update comes with version number CPH1861EX_11_C.45 and the Realme U1 update comes with version number RMX1831EX_11_C.15. The changelog suggests that the update brings Dark Mode, the October security patch, a new Realme laboratory, a new data switch in the notification panel, an app cloner support for more third party applications, and a manual lock function by long pressing the power button.

The update also brings Google's Digital Wellbeing, an optimised system interface, redesigned notification centre style. The Realme U1 update also includes partial scene camera effect optimisation. The updates are rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in a staged manner, and if you haven't received a notification yet, check for it in Settings.

The update files are also available for download on Realme's software support page, and you can update the software through Simple mode or Recovery mode easily. Alternatively, update links are offered below as well:

Realme 1 ColorOS 6.0 update link

Realme U1 ColorOS 6.0 update link

The system-wide dark mode introduced with this update will allow users to enjoy the grey scale interface through the phone's ecosystem.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Realme 1, Realme 1 Update, Realme U1, Realme U1 Update, ColorOS 6.0, Dark Mode
