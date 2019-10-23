Realme 1 and Realme U1 phones are receiving a new software update that brings Dark Mode and the October security patch. Realme had announced earlier that all ColorOS 6.0 phones will receive Dark Mode soon, and the above mentioned phones are now receiving that update. The update also brings a redesigned notification centre style and app cloner support for more third-party applications. Both Realme 1 and Realme U1 were launched in India last year.

Coming to the update, Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang has taken to Twitter to announce the rollout of a new update on both the phones. The Realme 1 update comes with version number CPH1861EX_11_C.45 and the Realme U1 update comes with version number RMX1831EX_11_C.15. The changelog suggests that the update brings Dark Mode, the October security patch, a new Realme laboratory, a new data switch in the notification panel, an app cloner support for more third party applications, and a manual lock function by long pressing the power button.

The update also brings Google's Digital Wellbeing, an optimised system interface, redesigned notification centre style. The Realme U1 update also includes partial scene camera effect optimisation. The updates are rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in a staged manner, and if you haven't received a notification yet, check for it in Settings.

The update files are also available for download on Realme's software support page, and you can update the software through Simple mode or Recovery mode easily. Alternatively, update links are offered below as well:

Realme 1 ColorOS 6.0 update link

Realme U1 ColorOS 6.0 update link

The system-wide dark mode introduced with this update will allow users to enjoy the grey scale interface through the phone's ecosystem.

