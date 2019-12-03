Realme recently revealed the Android 10 update roadmap for its phones, with plans to begin the rollout starting January next year. While the Realme X2 Pro's update timeline of March raised some eyebrows - since the flagship phone was launched earlier this month and should ideally be the first in line to get the Android 10 update - there are a few omissions from the company's Android 10 release roadmap that will disappoint a lot of Realme's older customers. Realme has made it clear that the Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme C1, and the Realme 2 won't receive the Android 10 update.

While replying to users post demanding the inclusion of older Realme phones in the Android 10 roadmap, the Realme India support channel mentioned that the Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme C1, and Realme 2 won't get the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India. The post doesn't leave the scope for any further speculations and confirms that the aforementioned Realme phones will be stuck on Android Pie.

All four Realme phones mentioned above were launched running Android Oreo last year. While the Realme 1 was unveiled back in May, the Realme 2, Realme U1, and Realme C1 were launched in the second half of 2018. All four of them received the promised Android Pie update in due time, but will miss out on the Android 10 update.

Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme C1, and Realme 2 users will not only rue the lack of new Android 10 features, but will also miss out on the near-stock Android experience that Realme has promised for ColorOS 7 running on its phone. In addition to the aesthetic makeover, ColorOS 7 will also bring smoother gaming experience, better RAM management, deeper customisation, options, system-wide dark mode, and a lot more.