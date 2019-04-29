Technology News
  Realme 1, Realme U1, and Realme 2 Pro to Receive HyperBoost 2.0 Through ColorOS 6.0 Update: Realme CEO

Realme 1, Realme U1, and Realme 2 Pro to Receive HyperBoost 2.0 Through ColorOS 6.0 Update: Realme CEO

HyperBoost 2.0 is designed to enhance touch response time and frame rate to uplift the gaming experience.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 12:48 IST
Realme 1, Realme U1, and Realme 2 Pro to Receive HyperBoost 2.0 Through ColorOS 6.0 Update: Realme CEO

Realme 3 Pro was launched with HyperBoost 2.0 feature last week

Highlights
  • Realme CEO Madhav Sheth made the announcement on YouTube
  • Realme 2 and Realme C1 are still being considered for the update
  • Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 won't reach Realme phones until June

Realme 1, Realme U1, and Realme 2 Pro are set to receive HyperBoost 2.0 through ColorOS 6 update, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced while addressing user queries on YouTube. Notably, HyperBoost 2.0 debuted with the Realme 3 Pro that was launched in India last week. The feature is touted to fine-tune the gaming performance in real time. Unlike the Realme 1, Realme U1, and Realme 2 Pro, Realme hasn't yet announced the arrival of HyperBoost 2.0 for the Realme 2 and Realme C1.

"HyperBoost will be made available for Realme 1, U1, and 2 Pro with ColorOS 6 update," says Sheth while answering questions from Realme users on YouTube. "The Realme 2 and C1 are still being considered."

The Realme 3 Pro was launched with HyperBoost 2.0 last week. The feature brings TouchBoost that is claimed to uplift the touch response time on the Realme 3 Pro by 16.2 percent and includes FrameBoost to improve frame rate by 38 percent. Realme also mentioned that especially in PUBG, the feature could enhance the response time by 21.6 percent.

 

This is notably not the first time when Realme has announced the arrival of a new feature on its existing phone models. The company last month announced the expansion of its Nightscape mode that was initially available on the Realme 3.

Realme 3 Pro Review

Importantly, Realme hasn't revealed any details around the ColorOS 6 release. The company, however, earlier this month announced that it has delayed the Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 for all its existing phones until June.

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one is the winner? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 1

Realme 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Great performance
  • Value for money
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Cluttered OS
Read detailed Realme 1 review
Display6.00-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3410mAh
Realme U1

Realme U1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1, HyperBoost 2.0, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme 1, Realme U1, and Realme 2 Pro to Receive HyperBoost 2.0 Through ColorOS 6.0 Update: Realme CEO
