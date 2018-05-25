Realme 1, the first smartphone by Oppo’s new smartphone sub-brand Realme, will go on sale for the first time in India today. The new Realme 1 was launched last week and has been positioned in the mid-range segment of the Indian market and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. It comes in three variants, and the top-end variant variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is among the few phones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 15,000. The new Realme 1 (Review) is an Amazon-exclusive in India and is a ‘Made in India’ product.

Realme 1 Review

Realme 1 price in India, launch offers

The first Realme 1 sale is scheduled to start at 12pm IST on Amazon India, and the handset will be available for purchase in only two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Buyers can choose between the Diamond Black and Solar Red finishes. There’s also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option that will come in Diamond Black and Moonlight Silver colours, but it will be released in a few weeks and not the first sale.

As for the Realme 1 price in India, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 13,990 for the 6GB RAM option. There will be a 5 percent cashback on purchases made using SBI cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,850, a free case, and a free screen protector. Buyers will also get 80 percent off on Kindle ebooks (up to Rs. 300) if they have not purchased one before.

Realme 1 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, complete with an India-specific theme. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 84.75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC that's clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip.

The Realme 1 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera. The company is touting use of the Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition. The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature (said to unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds), but it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. The Realme 1 features AR stickers for both the front and rear cameras.

Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

As for storage, the Realme 1 comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, each of which is expandable via microSD card featuring its own dedicated card slot.

In terms of connectivity options, the company is touting the presence of dual 4G VoLTE support on the Realme 1. It is powered by a 3410mAh battery. Built out of a fibre-glass body, the Realme 1 measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weighs 158 grams. The company is also touting an AI Board assistant on board.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.