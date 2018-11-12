Realme has announced the upcoming update roadmap for its Realme 1 smartphone. This includes an OTA to enable the ColorOS 5.2 software update on the Realme 1, rolling out from November 10. This will be followed by the ColorOS 5.2 beta update with new features starting November 16, and the public release will arrive on November 25 or later. In a monthly update, Realme has also announced updates for the Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme 2 Pro as well, slated for later this month. Lastly, the company has confirmed that the price of the Realme 2 Pro will not be permanently hiked anytime soon.

Starting off with updates for the company's first smartphone, Realme 1, CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal the roadmap. A pre-release has started rolling out on November 10 itself, with some users already reporting seeing it on their handsets. It optimises the Realme 1 for the ColorOS 5.2 update which will see a beta release this week on November 16, followed by a stable release after November 25. The update is expected to bring features like single-swipe notification dismiss, a headset icon, and fixes for developer options' flashing.

As for updates on other Realme smartphones, the Realme 2 and Realme C1 are expected to get the latest November 2018 Android security patch starting November 15. Other than that, the Realme 2 Pro will be updated to ColorOS 5.2 on November 20 or later with features similar to that on the Realme 1. “Please note that we'll do our best to meet these deadlines but a minimal delay might happen; and you may not receive the update on the very same day as rollouts take time,” states Realme in its November 2018 update. A ColorOS 5.2 update for the Realme 2 and Realme C1 is also in the works, but will take longer than the other two models.

Just last week, Realme announced about a Rs. 500 price hike for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme 2, while the Realme C1's price has been hiked by Rs. 1,000. Madhav Sheth, on Twitter, also confirmed that all other variants or models, including the Realme 2 Pro, are priced the same as they were on their launch dates.