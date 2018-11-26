Realme Mobiles had earlier confirmed that the Realme 1 will get ColorOS 5.2 this month, and now the CEO of Realme Mobiles, Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the update will roll out to Realme 1 users from November 29. He also detailed all the new things coming with the update, and ColorOS 5.2 update for the Realme 1 will remove the yellow status bar blinking and ongoing notifications in various modes. Furthermore, the update will also optimize the bokeh quality for the front camera.

Sheth announced on Twitter that the Realme 1 will get the ColorOS 5.2 update on November 29, and announced few new things coming with the update as well. This includes optimisation of front bokeh quality, yellow status bar blinking, and ongoing notifications in various modes.

The update will also bring along features like single-swipe notification dismiss, a headset icon, and fixes for developer options' flashing. ColorOS 5.2 will also bring a new Smart Bar feature that will allows users to reply to texts, take screenshots, transfer files, switch between apps, while playing a game or watching a video simultaneously. For now, only the Realme 2 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2, and the update for the Realme 2 and Realme C1 is in the works, but will take longer than the other two models.

Apart from ColorOS 5.2, Realme 1 is also slated to get the Android Pie update soon. The company has confirmed that both the Realme 1 and the Realme 2 will be receiving the Android Pie update soon. It has refrained from giving out an exact timeline for the launch, and we expect it to first finish ColorOS 5.2 rollout, before starting work on Android Pie stable release.

Earlier this month, Realme also announced about a Rs. 500 price hike for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme 2, while the Realme C1's price had been hiked by Rs. 1,000. Other phones in the company's portfolio sport the same price tag as of now.