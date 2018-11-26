NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update Rollout Begins November 29, Brings Bokeh Optimisation

, 26 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update Rollout Begins November 29, Brings Bokeh Optimisation

Realme 1 is also slated to get Android Pie update

Highlights

  • ColorOS 5.2 to rollout for Realme 1 users from November 29
  • The update will optimise bokeh quality for front camera
  • Realme is also confirmed to get Android Pie udpate

Realme Mobiles had earlier confirmed that the Realme 1 will get ColorOS 5.2 this month, and now the CEO of Realme Mobiles, Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the update will roll out to Realme 1 users from November 29. He also detailed all the new things coming with the update, and ColorOS 5.2 update for the Realme 1 will remove the yellow status bar blinking and ongoing notifications in various modes. Furthermore, the update will also optimize the bokeh quality for the front camera.

Sheth announced on Twitter that the Realme 1 will get the ColorOS 5.2 update on November 29, and announced few new things coming with the update as well. This includes optimisation of front bokeh quality, yellow status bar blinking, and ongoing notifications in various modes.

The update will also bring along features like single-swipe notification dismiss, a headset icon, and fixes for developer options' flashing. ColorOS 5.2 will also bring a new Smart Bar feature that will allows users to reply to texts, take screenshots, transfer files, switch between apps, while playing a game or watching a video simultaneously. For now, only the Realme 2 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2, and the update for the Realme 2 and Realme C1 is in the works, but will take longer than the other two models.

Apart from ColorOS 5.2, Realme 1 is also slated to get the Android Pie update soon. The company has confirmed that both the Realme 1 and the Realme 2 will be receiving the Android Pie update soon. It has refrained from giving out an exact timeline for the launch, and we expect it to first finish ColorOS 5.2 rollout, before starting work on Android Pie stable release.

Earlier this month, Realme also announced about a Rs. 500 price hike for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Realme 2, while the Realme C1's price had been hiked by Rs. 1,000. Other phones in the company's portfolio sport the same price tag as of now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 1, coloros 5.2
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Hyderabad to Host IndiaJoy Gaming, Digital Media Expo From December 2
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Snow White Colour Variant Launched With Matching S Pen Stylus
Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 Update Rollout Begins November 29, Brings Bokeh Optimisation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India With Offers on 6T
  2. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Teased Ahead of December 5 Unveiling
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped
  4. The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix in India
  5. Vivo Y95 With Waterdrop-Style Notch, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Benchmark Scores
  7. Oppo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp Group Calling Improvements Spotted in iOS Beta
  9. NASA's InSight Mars Landing: a Nail-Biting '6.5 Minutes of Terror'
  10. Amazon Now Lets You Buy Global Products Using Local Currency in Person
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.