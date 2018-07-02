Realme 1 4G RAM Variant Coming in Solar Red Colour Starting Tomorrow

Realme 1, the budget warrior from Oppo-owned brand Realme, will be available in a new variant starting tomorrow, July 3. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was launched in Diamond Black colour in May this year, which was later joined by the Moonlight Silver option. Now is the turn of the third colour variant to join the fray, with the Realme 1 (Review) going on sale in India in Solar Red paintjob starting tomorrow, according to a tweet by Realme.

Realme 1 price in India

The Realme 1 price in India for the 4GB RAM variant in Solar Red colour is the same as that of the other colour options, Rs. 10,999. It will be available to purchase exclusively from Amazon India. For those unaware, the smartphone also comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,990, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option at Rs. 13,990.

Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6: Which One Should You Buy?

Realme 1 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, complete with an India-specific theme. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 84.75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC that's clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip.

The Realme 1 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera. The company is touting use of the Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition. The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature (said to unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds), but it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. The Realme 1 features AR stickers for both the front and rear cameras.

As for storage, the Realme 1 comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, each of which is expandable via microSD card featuring its own dedicated card slot.

In terms of connectivity options, the company is touting the presence of dual 4G VoLTE support on the Realme 1. It is powered by a 3410mAh battery. Built out of a fibre-glass body, the Realme 1 measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weighs 158 grams. The company is also touting an AI Board assistant on board.