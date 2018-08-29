NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme 1 Base Model With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Discontinued in India

, 29 August 2018
The Realme 1 price in India now starts at Rs. 10,990

Realme 1 was launched in India back in May, while the next model in the company's lineup - the Realme 2 - was launched in the country just yesterday. We spotted that the Realme 1's base variant - the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model - was no longer listed on Amazon India or the Realme website, and the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the model has been discontinued.

To put things in perspective, the Realme 1 was launched in three SKUs: Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 13,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Realme 2 was launched in only two variants - Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

With no significant improvements beyond the addition of a fingerprint sensor on the Realme 2, it seemed certain that the new model may cannibalise sales of the older model. It appears that the company for the same reason has decided to discontinue the base model of the Realme 1, however, beyond confirming the discontinuation, did not provide a reason. We're awaiting a statement from the company, and will update this space when we hear back.

To recall, Realme was launched in India as an Oppo sub-brand back in May, an online brand aimed at the youth of the nation. The company late last month announced it would function as an independent brand going forward, adding that it would be made available across the world.

In other Realme news, the company at the Realme 2 launch event on Tuesday had tipped the launch of a Realme 2 Pro version of the smartphone, and seeing what it offered with the first model back in May, the Pro model can be expected to sport 6GB of RAM. In response to a tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that a model with a Snapdragon 636 SoC would be coming soon - possibly hinting at the Realme 2 Pro.

