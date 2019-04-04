Technology News

Realme Phones Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6.0 Update Delayed Till June

, 04 April 2019
Realme Phones Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6.0 Update Delayed Till June

Realme 2 Pro was launched last year

Realme phones were to get Android Pie in Q1 2019

However, the rollout has been delayed till June

Realme to roll out security patches in April and May

Realme phones were expected to receive the anticipated Android Pie update in Q1 2019. However, that didn't happen, and now the company has announced a new timeline for Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0 for its Realme phones. The company says that all of Realme phones will receive Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 by June. On the forums post, Realme has outlined an entire timeline for three months i.e., April, May, and June, detailing its software plans for the phones. April and May will see security patch rollouts only.

Realme has taken to its forums to announce its software plans for the next three months. The Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 update will roll out for Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme U1 users from June onwards. In April, Realme 1, Realme U1 and Realme 3 will receive Android Security patches. In May, the Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1 will receive the updated Android Security patches. It is unclear why all phones aren't getting timely security patches every month.

In any case, now the new timeline for the Android Pie update for all Realme phones is June. Earlier, the company had promised a Q1 2019 rollout for Realme phones. To recall, the Realme 3 was launched with Android Pie-based Color OS6 out-of-the-box. Realme 3 Pro is set to launch in India this month.

In our review of the Realme 3, we found that ColorOS 6.0 brings a minimalistic UI, slightly smaller and more refined icons. The new version of the OS also stays true to some of Android 9 Pie's distinct features, such as the rounded, bubble-like design for menus, and the two-layer navigation system with an app drawer. Toggle switches for Wi-Fi etc in the notification shade are also oversized and easier to access as well.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Mi Fan Festival Kicks Off With Offers on Xiaomi Phones
Realme Phones Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6.0 Update Delayed Till June
