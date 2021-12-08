Technology News
  Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Fan Launched With MagSafe Compatibility, Clamp Variant Available for Android

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Fan Launched With MagSafe Compatibility, Clamp Variant Available for Android

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma features a seven-blade fan with a speed of up to 6,400rpm.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 December 2021 15:04 IST
Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Fan Launched With MagSafe Compatibility, Clamp Variant Available for Android

Photo Credit: Razer

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is equipped with 12 customisable RGB LEDs

Highlights
  • Razer Phone Cooler Chroma has a noise profile of 30dB
  • Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is equipped with an Aluminium heat sink
  • Its LED is programmed to indicate pairing and power status

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma has been launched as a MagSafe-compatible active cooler for smartphones. It features 12 customisable RGB LED lights which are powered by the Razer Chroma technology. This technology is claimed to offer up to 16.8 million colours, dynamic in-game lighting, and more. The cooling fan can be controlled through a smartphone app via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity. This app lets users adjust the cooling fan's properties and customise the RGB lighting. In addition, the LED lighting is programmed to indicate pairing and power status.

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma price, availability

The new Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is available to purchase via Razer's website and has a price tag of $59.99 (approximately Rs. 4,500).

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma specifications, features

Razer has designed this active cooler to tackle the heat generated from smartphones during intense gaming sessions. The Phone Cooler Chroma is equipped with a seven-blade fan that has a maximum rotation speed of up to 6,400rpm. The cooling fan is claimed to offer a low-noise operation with a noise profile of up to 30dB. Additionally, it features an electronic Peltier cooling tile paired with an Aluminium heat sink to draw heat away from the smartphone, which in turn is dissipated by the seven-blade fan.

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma comes in two versions. The MagSafe version of this active cooler uses magnets to keep the device in place. It has another version that features a universal clamp for Android smartphones and iPhone models which are not compatible with MagSafe technology. Despite being targeted for smartphones, this active cooler does not feature an inbuilt battery. It comes with a 1.5m USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

MagSafe is a proprietary magnetic attachment and power transfer technology developed by Apple, first introduced in October 2020 with the release of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pro.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Specifications, Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Price, Razer, MagSafe
Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Fan Launched With MagSafe Compatibility, Clamp Variant Available for Android
