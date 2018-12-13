NDTV Gadgets360.com

Qualcomm's iPhone Ban Request: US International Trade Commission to Review Ruling

, 13 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm's iPhone Ban Request: US International Trade Commission to Review Ruling

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Wednesday it would review a ruling that a ban on imports of some iPhones into the United States was not in the public interest, even if Apple Inc infringed a Qualcomm patent.

Apple and Qualcomm are locked in a wide-ranging legal dispute in which Apple has accused Qualcomm of unfair patent licensing practices. Qualcomm has in turn accused Apple of patent infringement.

Qualcomm initiated the ITC case against Apple in July 2017, alleging that iPhones containing Intel chips infringed six patents describing technology that helps smartphones perform well without draining the battery.

Qualcomm did not allege that Intel chips violate its patents, but that the way Apple implemented them in the iPhone does. It later dropped three of the six patents from the case.

Administrative law judge Thomas Pender, a now-retired member of the ITC tribunal that hears patent infringement cases, ruled in September that Apple infringed one of the patents, but cleared the company of infringing the other two.

Pender recommended the agency not grant Qualcomm the relief the San Diego, California-based chipmaker had sought, saying it was not in the US interest.

The ITC said on Wednesday it would review whether the one patent was indeed infringed and also whether it was right to not grant Qualcomm relief. Pender's decision on the other two patents would not be reviewed, it said.

The agency would also consider how long it would take Apple to design around Qualcomm's patented battery-saving technology, what national security concerns would be implicated by an sales ban and whether a limited import ban could be adopted, it said.

"We are pleased that the Commission is going to review the Administrative Law Judge's recommendation that no ITC remedy should result from a finding of infringement," Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's executive vice president and general counsel, said in a statement after the announcement.

Apple declined to comment.

A final ruling is due before February 19, the ITC said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ITC, iPhone, Qualcomm, Apple
Lava Z91 3GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
Qualcomm's iPhone Ban Request: US International Trade Commission to Review Ruling
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  2. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  3. Elon Musk's Chicago Tunnel Moves Closer to Reality
  4. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge Launched in India
  6. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  7. Redmi 6A Price in India Revised to Original, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  8. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  9. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  10. Nikon Coolpix P1000 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.