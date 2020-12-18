Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC has been put through a series of synthetic industry benchmark tests by the company itself. Launched earlier this month as a successor to last year's Snapdragon 865, the new SoC from Qualcomm posted impressive scores in benchmark tests including platforms such as AnTuTu, Geekbench, and more. The company usually allows third-party reviewers to have hands-on access to the latest Snapdragon reference design. However, owing to the coronavirus-induced pandemic this year, Qualcomm has collated results across leading industry benchmark testing system.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC benchmark results

Qualcomm has provided benchmark scores for its Snapdragon 888 SoC based on CPU, GPU, and AI use cases across platforms including AnTuTu, Geekbench, GFX Bench, Ludashi AIMark, AITuTu, MLPerf, and Procyon. Check out the results below:

Snapdragon 888 benchmark test scores across multiple platforms

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

As was expected, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC posted impressive gains in scores when compared to the early benchmark scores posted by its predecessor, Snapdragon 865. On AnTuTu, the new Snapdragon 888 scored an average of 735,439 – much higher than Snapdragon 865's score of 541,899 points on the same platform. While the predecessor scored 926 and 3,438 point on Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, the new Snapdragon 888 posted single-core and multi-core scores of 1,135 and 3,794, respectively.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 specifications, features

Designed to provide faster connectivity speeds over 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, the 5nm chipset comes equipped with third-generation Snapdragon X60 modem that helps bring support for 5G sub-6GHz carrier aggregation. Snapdragon 888 also has support for mmWave, that can provide up to 7.5Gbps speeds.

While the Snapdragon 865 SoC had a Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU, the Snapdragon 888 chipset comes with Kryo 680, that is touted to provide a 25 percent boost in overall CPU performance. The Snapdragon 888 SoC also comes with the Adreno 660 GPU that can render graphics up to 35 percent faster when compared to Snapdragon 865.

The octa-core Snapdragon 888 is equipped with one core of of 64-bit Kryo 680 based on ARM Cortex-X1 clocked at up to 2.84GHz. It also sports three Kryo 680 cores based on Cortex-A78 clocked at up to 2.42GHz, along with four cores of Cortex-A55-based Kryo 680 clocked at up to 1.8GHz.

Snapdragon 888 is expected to be available in smartphones starting Q1 2021.

