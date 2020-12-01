Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts With New 5G Modem, Next Gen AI Engine for Flagship Smartphones

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts With New 5G Modem, Next-Gen AI Engine for Flagship Smartphones

Xiaomi is coming amongst the first manufacturers bringing the Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones to the market.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 December 2020 20:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts With New 5G Modem, Next-Gen AI Engine for Flagship Smartphones

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC comes as the successor to Snapdragon 865

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC comes with 3rd-gen Snapdragon X60 5G modem
  • The new Snapdragon SoC also includes sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine
  • Qualcomm demonstrated 5G performance of the SoC during virtual keynote

Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform as its next-generation flagship system-on-chip (SoC) for premium smartphones at a virtual keynote held during the first day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The new chip, which is the successor to last year's Snapdragon 865 SoC and was speculated would be named the Snapdragon 875 SoC up until now, comes with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem that is touted to enable compatibility for both mmWave and sub-6 networks across all major bands worldwide. The Snapdragon 888 SoC is also designed to deliver an upgraded photography experience, with an all-new Qualcomm Spectra ISP.

As a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 865 that was launched around the same time last year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC comes with a sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine that comes along with a “completely redesigned” Qualcomm Hexagon processor to deliver new artificial intelligence (AI) experiences.

Manufacturers including Asus, Black Shark, LG, Lenovo, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE are expected to bring their devices based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC next year. Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun also confirmed during the keynote that its Mi 11 will be one of the first devices to come with the latest SoC.

The San Diego-based company claimed that compared to the previous generation, the new mobile platform would provide improved performance and power efficiency in AI processing — all at a rate of 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). There is also a second-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub for lower-power, always-on AI processing.

Specifically for gamers, the Snapdragon 888 SoC comes with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming mobile engine that includes updatable GPU drivers, desktop forward rendering, and frame rates reaching up to 144 frames per second.

The new Snapdragon SoC also includes the next-generation Spectra ISP that is capable of capturing photos and videos at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second, which translates to roughly 120 photos at 12-megapixel resolution. This is up to 35 percent faster than the previous generation ISP available on the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Qualcomm has provided the third-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system on the Snapdragon 888 SoC to enable wider 5G compatibility. The new built-in modem brings support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, standalone and non-standalone (SA and NSA) networks, and dynamic spectrum sharing.

To demonstrate new capabilities of the Snapdragon 888 SoC during the keynote, Qualcomm showed two radio-controlled (RC) race cars connected entirely using a 5G mmWave network that were controlled from over a mile away using a Snapdragon 888 reference design. The 5G network enabling the experience was built in collaboration with Verizon and Ericsson. Further, the reference design included the Qualcomm Location Suite to highlight improved accuracy through the latest development.

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 888 SoC will be announced at the day-2 session on Wednesday.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm, Mi 11, Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters Rolling Out in India, Users Report
Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for ‘Unlimited’ Subscribers: Report
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts With New 5G Modem, Next-Gen AI Engine for Flagship Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  3. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  6. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  7. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  8. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
  9. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  10. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to Be Faster Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Announced With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Likely to Accompany Mi 11 Pro
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts With New 5G Modem, Next-Gen AI Engine for Flagship Smartphones
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India
  4. Instagram Live Rooms Launched in India to Help Content Creators Get Better Engagement
  5. Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for ‘Unlimited’ Subscribers: Report
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters Rolling Out in India, Users Report
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Revises Rs. 598, Rs. 749 Postpaid Family Plans With Rs. 50 Hike
  8. Philips Moves Delhi High Court to Stop Xiaomi From Selling Phones That Infringe Its Patents
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Galaxy Z Fold 2, May Cost the Same
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Launched With Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com