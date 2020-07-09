Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC With Increased Performance Across the Board Launched

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus offers 10 percent more performance in terms of both GPU and CPU compared to the Snapdragon 865.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2020 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC With Increased Performance Across the Board Launched

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus will be seen in Asus ROG Phone 3

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus has been announced
  • It will be powering the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Snapdragon 865+ offers a 10 percent performance boost

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus aka Snapdragon 865+ has been launched as the upgraded version of its flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company says the 5G-enabled SoC comes with improved performance across the board, which means better 5G connectivity, better gaming and overall performance, and better battery efficiency. The Snapdragon 865 Plus also comes with updateable GPU drivers, and support for gameplay at up to 144Hz. Additionally, Qualcomm has announced that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by this processor and more commercial devices with the Snapdragon 865 Plus aka Snapdragon 865+ will be announced in Q3 this year.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC specifications and features

The Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC is based on the 7nm process and comes with Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU cores with clock speeds of up to 3.1GHz and Qualcomm claims the Kyro 585 setup delivers a 10 percent performance boost over the Snapdragon 865. The latest chipset comes with the Adreno 650 GPU which is also 10 percent faster than the GPU present in the Snapdragon 865. It comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm Game Smoother, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0, and more, with support for true 10-bit HDR gaming.

The 5th gen Qualcomm AI Engine is apparently twice as powerful as the previous version, and will deliver better battery efficiency.

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 865 Plus aka Snapdragon 865+ SoC supports 5G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System that is said to support speeds of up to 7.5Gbps. Notably, the same model is present in the Snapdragon 865 as well. It is also supported across all key regions and spectrum bands for a global reach. The Snapdragon 865 Plus also comes with 6GHz operation (Wi-Fi 6E), support for Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS, and more. FastConnect 6900 System, present is the latest flagship chipset, integrates advanced audio capabilities to Wi-Fi 6.

Like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865 Plus aka Snapdragon 865+ SoC also supports 960 fps slow motion video at 720p, High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) photo capture, single camera support for up to 200-megapixels, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) and Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL) for a single camera up to 64-megapixels at 30fps, and ZSL at 30fps for up to 25-megapixel dual camera setup.

In terms of display technology, the Snapdragon 865+ SoC can support 4K at 60Hz and QHD+ resolution at 144Hz. HDR10, HDR10+, up to 10-bit colour depth and Rec2020 colour gamut are supported as well. The new SoC also has support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology.

Further, Qualcomm has also announced that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and a recent report has stated that the phone will be unveiled on July 22. It adds that more phones that will be powered by the processor will be announced in Q3 this year. The Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone is also anticipated to run on the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, a recent benchmark result tipped.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G, Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G specifications, Asus, Asus ROG Phone 3
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla's Elon Musk Approaches a $1.8 Billion Bonanza
The Boys Season 2 Trailer: ‘Famous’ Boys Now in the Eye of the Tiger

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC With Increased Performance Across the Board Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  4. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  5. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  6. The Army Has Asked Personnel to Delete 89 Apps Including Facebook, Tiktok
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Animated Stickers for All Users: How to Use It
  8. Redmi Note 9 Expected to Be Launched in India This Month: Report
  9. Poco M2 Pro Review
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla 'Very Close' to Level 5 Autonomous Driving Technology, Musk Says
  2. Microsoft Teams Getting Together Mode to Reduce Fatigue During Video Meetings
  3. Twitter Shares Take Wing on Plan for Subscription Platform
  4. iQoo Z1x With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Lava Z61 Pro With 3,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Thames Clippers London River Service to Become Uber Boat Under New Deal
  7. Facebook Takes Down Accounts and Pages of Trump Ally Roger Stone
  8. Facebook Removes False Accounts Linked to Brazil's Bolsonaro
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC With Increased Performance Across the Board Launched
  10. The Boys Season 2 Trailer: ‘Famous’ Boys Now in the Eye of the Tiger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com