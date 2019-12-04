Qualcomm kicked off the first day of its annual Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii, with the announcement of three new smartphone chipsets. The first is the Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC, which succeeds the Snapdragon 855 and 855+ chipsets. The new chip supports the X55 5G modem launched earlier this year but doesn't come integrated with it. Additionally, it boasts of improved AI performance and up to 25 percent increase in graphics capabilities. The new chip will be seen in flagship smartphones early next year, from partners such as Oppo, Xiaomi, ZTE and more.

The Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G were the other two chips announced, and are probably the most interesting offerings as they feature an integrated X55 5G modem, and will be seen in more affordable phones. HMD Global will be among the first company's to launch a new phone early next year, based on the Snapdragon 765 mobile platform.

Qualcomm hasn't shared a lot of details about these new chipsets yet, as its planning on revealing them over the course of the next two days. From what was announced today, the Snapdragon 865 SoC will have an improved AI engine, capable of 15TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), which Qualcomm says is more than twice of the Snapdragon 855. The new ISP is also said to be capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps and decoding 8K video at 60fps. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 765 and 765G are also said to offer enhanced capabilities such as HDR10 4K video recording and support for up to 192-megapixel camera sensors.

Qualcomm also announced its next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology called 3D Sonic Max. It's said to offer a recognition area which is 17x larger than the previous generation and support for authentication of two fingers, simultaneously.

We'll be bringing you more coverage from Qualcomm's annual tech summit, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: Qualcomm sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the trip to Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.