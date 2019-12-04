Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor was also announced, with simultaneous two-finger authentication support.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 07:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well

More announcements yet to come from Qualcomm’s tech summit

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC announcned
  • Snapdragon 765, 765G with integrated 5G modems announced
  • First phones with these new chips will be coming out early next year

Qualcomm kicked off the first day of its annual Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii, with the announcement of three new smartphone chipsets. The first is the Snapdragon 865 flagship SoC, which succeeds the Snapdragon 855 and 855+ chipsets. The new chip supports the X55 5G modem launched earlier this year but doesn't come integrated with it. Additionally, it boasts of improved AI performance and up to 25 percent increase in graphics capabilities. The new chip will be seen in flagship smartphones early next year, from partners such as Oppo, Xiaomi, ZTE and more.

The Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G were the other two chips announced, and are probably the most interesting offerings as they feature an integrated X55 5G modem, and will be seen in more affordable phones. HMD Global will be among the first company's to launch a new phone early next year, based on the Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. 

Qualcomm hasn't shared a lot of details about these new chipsets yet, as its planning on revealing them over the course of the next two days. From what was announced today, the Snapdragon 865 SoC will have an improved AI engine, capable of 15TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), which Qualcomm says is more than twice of the Snapdragon 855. The new ISP is also said to be capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps and decoding 8K video at 60fps. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 765 and 765G are also said to offer enhanced capabilities such as HDR10 4K video recording and support for up to 192-megapixel camera sensors.

Qualcomm also announced its next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology called 3D Sonic Max. It's said to offer a recognition area which is 17x larger than the previous generation and support for authentication of two fingers, simultaneously.

We'll be bringing you more coverage from Qualcomm's annual tech summit, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: Qualcomm sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the trip to Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 765G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
HP Chromebook x360 12-Inch, 14-Inch With Metallic Build Launched in India Starting Rs. 29,990
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  2. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  4. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Won’t Get Android 10 Update
  5. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  6. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
  3. HP Chromebook x360 12-Inch, 14-Inch With Metallic Build Launched in India Starting Rs. 29,990
  4. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Will Not Receive Android 10 Update in India, Company Says
  5. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How the Latest Prepaid Plans Compare
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Receives First Update After Launch, Gets iOS App, Fix for Freeze Issue, More
  7. Facebook Brings WhatsApp Integration to Its Revamped Crisis Response Tool
  8. TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit
  9. Motorola One Hyper Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo X30 Teasers Reveal Portrait Camera Capabilities, Tout Phone’s Incredible Focussing Skills
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.