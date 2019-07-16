Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus is fresh out of the oven but it is already receiving a lot of interest from a host of smartphone makers looking to employ the new SoC in their upcoming flagships. Merely hours after the Snapdragon 855 Plus went official, Realme teased the arrival of a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered flagship on Weibo. Realme was joined in the Snapdragon 855 Plus flagship frenzy by brands such as Black Shark, Lenovo, Vivo's iQOO and Nex sub-brands, and the Nubia Red Magic, all of which teased the arrival of their own high-end phones powered by the new Qualcomm SoC.

Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus, a slightly faster version of the Snapdragon 855, and the first phone to launch packing the new SoC has also been confirmed to be the Asus ROG Phone 2. But it appears that Asus won't be the only brand to unveil a phone powered by Qualcomm's latest SoC, as five more companies have also teased their upcoming phones that will draw power from the Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Starting with Realme, the company's official Weibo account shared the new SoCs' unveiling report with a not-to-subtle message saying “Hello Snapdragon 855 Plus”, teasing that a Realme flagship powered by Qualcomm's new high-end chipset is in the pipeline.

Realme was joined by Vivo's NEX brand, which revealed that the Chinese company also has a Snapdragon 855-powered phone in the pipeline. Lenovo also noted that the Snapdragon 855 Plus was “long-awaited”, suggesting that a phone powered by the chipset might be unveiled soon.

More notably, a trio of brands that specialise in making gaming-centric phones has also hinted the launch of new phones powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Black Shark has teased the arrival of a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered gaming phone on Weibo, and was joined by Vivo's iQoo sub-brand which has already launched two gaming phones in 2019 so far.

Nubia Red Magic revealed on Weibo that an upgraded version of the Red Magic 3 powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be launched soon. The latter three are not surprising at all, since the Snapdragon 855 Plus is aimed at delivering an enhanced gaming experience and is tailor-made for gaming-centric phones.