Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 Launch Expected in Hawaii on December 4

, 23 November 2018
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 Launch Expected in Hawaii on December 4

This is largely expected to be the summit where Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 8150 SoC

Highlights

  • Qualcomm’s third annual Snapdragon tech summit is early next month
  • The media invite hints at the presence of 5G on the upcoming SoC
  • It will be coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU

Qualcomm is all set to unveil its latest mobile flagship processor chip at its annual tech summit early next month, if an invite sent out for its annual summit is any indication. The mobile chip giant has sent out media invites for its next big launch event to be held in Hawaii on December 4. This is largely expected to be the summit where Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 8150 SoC, successor to last year's Snapdragon 845 that was launched at the Snapdragon Technology Summit 2017 in Hawaii. The Adreno 640 is expected to accompany the Snapdragon 8150 as the graphics chip.

While the nomenclature suggests that the next chipset should be be part of the 'Snapdragon 8xx' naming scheme, some rumours have pointed towards the “Snapdragon 8150” branding which could also just be the internal name for it. Some tip it may be called the Snapdragon 855 when launched. It is rumoured that Samsung's upcoming tenth anniversary edition, Galaxy S10, might be the first smartphone globally to feature this flagship SoC sometime next year. It could also be exclusive to Samsung's smartphone for a while, however this is pure speculation at the current stage.

According to a report by PCPop, the upcoming Snapdragon 8150 SoC will adopt a “large, medium, and small core architecture design” that consists of 2 super large cores, 2 large cores, and 4 small cores. Overall performance is said to increase by about 30 percent, over the Snapdragon 845, but we shall have to wait till the announcement to see what Qualcomm details as the improvement in its new flagship mobile SoC. The theme of the event invite “Dare to be the first 5G mobile experience” more than hints towards the presence of 5G capabilities in the Snapdragon 8150 SoC.

Qualcomm has sent out media invites with a bundled Oculus Go that can be used to view the video invite. The launch event will be held in Maui, Hawaii as part of a three-day tech summit to be held from December 4-6.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8150, Snapdragon 845

Billion Capture Plus
