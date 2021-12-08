Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark results are out and the SoC performs better than its predecessor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, as per a report. Additionally, the benchmarking results show that it has beaten Samsung Exynos 2100 but is still behind Apple's A15 Bionic silicon on CPU performance. The benchmarks were conducted on Geekbench 5, PCMark Work 3.0, GFXBench 5, and Basemark Web. The report says that the chipset is expected to perform better when it launches on Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 smartphones.

As per a report by PCMag, the benchmarks were run on a Qualcomm reference device at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. There is an incremental upgrade in power as compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the report says. Qualcomm claimed 20 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent power efficiency over Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 counterpart available on the Snapdragon 888.

On the Geekbench multi-core tests, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 sees a 15 percent bump (3,837 points) over the Galaxy S21 Ultra's Exynos 2100 (3,359 points), and an overall score competitive with the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic (4,647 points), the report said. Basemark Web numbers also show better results than previous Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 but they lag behind the numbers posted by Apple iPhone 13. However, GFXBench (a GPU benchmark) showed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has better performance than all its competitors.

There is no information on Google Tensor SoC's performance as compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, in a comparison with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Google's chipset had an upper hand in terms of graphics performance.