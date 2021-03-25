Technology News
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888

Devices based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2021 19:32 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G is the first its series to be based on 5nm process technology

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G comes with Kryo 670 CPU
  • The SoC has the connectivity system that debuted on Snapdragon 888
  • Snapdragon 780G also features triple ISP with HDR10+ video capture

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform was announced on Thursday as the the latest addition to its existing 7-series portfolio. The new system-on-chip (SoC) is based on 5nm process technology, which was previously available on the Snapdragon 888. The Snapdragon 780G is also first in the Snapdragon 7-series to come with a triple image signal processor (ISP) that includes support for 4K HDR with computational HDR and HDR10 video capture. Started its journey in 2018 the Snapdragon 7-series SoCs are claimed to be available on over 350 devices till date.

Devices based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G will be available in the second quarter of 2021. However, there are no details about which handset manufacturers are bringing their Snapdragon 780G-powered phones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G specifications, features

Qualcomm has designed the Snapdragon 780G as an upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 750G. It comes with Kryo 670 CPU that is claimed to deliver up to 40 percent performance increase over its predecessor. The SoC also includes Adreno 642 GPU and Hexagon 770 processor that is paired with the sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine to deliver up to 12 tera operations per second (TOPs) AI performance. Further, there is the second-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub along with a dedicated low-power AI processor for audio processing.

The Snapdragon 780G comes with a Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System that is capable of delivering up to 3.3Gbps of download speeds on sub-6 GHz frequencies. There is also the FastConnect 6900 System that debuted on the Snapdragon 888 and brings Wi-Fi 6 NS Wi-Fi 6E. The chipset also has Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and includes Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology for an enhanced audio experience.

For gamers, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming integration that is touted to bring support for all top AAA games. The Snapdragon 780G also includes support for full-HD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

There is Qualcomm Spectra 570 ISP that supports triple rear camera setup with up to 25-megapixel sensor or up to 84-megapixel single sensor. It also enables up to 192-megapixel of photo capturing as well as 4K HDR video recording.

Qualcomm has provided support for LPDDR4 memory of up to 2.1GHz and up to 16GB density. There is also Quick Charge 4 support for fast charging.

“Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform,” said Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, in a prepared statement. “Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, Snapdragon 780G, Qualcomm
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC Announced With Features Borrowed From Flagship Snapdragon 888
