Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G With Kryo 670 CPU, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem Launched

Snapdragon 778G SoC can deliver up to 40 percent faster performance over Snapdragon 768G.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 May 2021 20:30 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G With Kryo 670 CPU, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem Launched

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm is aiming to deliver a better multimedia experience with its Snapdragon 778G SoC

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC debuted at virtual 5G Snapdragon Summit
  • The new chip comes with Snapdragon X53 5G modem
  • Snapdragon 778G sits between Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 780G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G was launched at the chipmaker's 5G Snapdragon Summit on Wednesday. Sitting between Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 780G, the new system-on-chip (SoC) is designed to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience using an all-new configuration. The Snapdragon 778G SoC also comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 768G that debuted in May last year. The new offering is based on 6nm process technology, that may bring significant processing upgrades and power efficiency over the Snapdragon 768G SoC. Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon 778G is capable of delivering two times better artificial intelligence (AI) performance improvement when compared to the predecessor.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC will be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021, Qualcomm said in a press statement. The new chip will power high-tier smartphones from companies including Honor, iQoo, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. While other smartphone vendors are yet to reveal their plans, Honor has confirmed that the Snapdragon 778G will be available on the Honor 50 series.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G specifications

Qualcomm has offered the Kryo 670 CPU on the Snapdragon 778G SoC that is designed to offer up to 40 percent better performance over the Kryo 475 CPU available on the Snapdragon 768G. The chip also includes the Adreno 642L GPU that is also rated to deliver up to 40 percent faster graphics over the predecessor. In addition to the new CPU and GPU, the Snapdragon 778G has a low-power Hexagon 770 processor and 2nd-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub to provide next-generation AI experiences.

Snapdragon 778G also includes Qualcomm Spectra 570L triple image signal processor (ISP) that is capable of concurrently capturing triple images of up to 22-megapixel resolution. The triple ISP also supports wide, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras as well as offers 4K HDR10+ video capturing.

In terms of connectivity, Snapdragon 778G has an integrated Snapdragon X53 5G modem that supports mmWave and sub-6 5G networks. There is also the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Connectivity System to support multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps. The chip is capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, 5G, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is also claimed to offer low-latency connectivity. There are GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC support for location services.

For mobile gamers, Snapdragon 778G supports Qualcomm Game Quick Touch that is touted to deliver up to 20 percent faster input response for touch latency over the predecessor. The chip also has other Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Variable Rate Shading.

The Snapdragon 778G has LPDDR5 RAM support for up to 3200MHz frequency and up to 16GB capacity. It also supports full-HD+ displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate — along with HDR10 and HDR10+ support. Smartphone vendors could also offer up to 4K displays at 60Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm has also offered its Quick Charge 4+ technology for a faster charging experience. The chip also includes support for USB version 3.1 with the USB Type-C interface.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Snapdragon 778G, Qualcomm
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch Tipped via Bluetooth SIG Listing: Expected Specifications
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G With Kryo 670 CPU, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  4. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Android 12 Public Beta Goes Live for Download on Select Smartphones
  6. Google Photos to Get Locked Folder, Enhanced Memories Function, More
  7. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  8. Apple Said to Ready MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps for Release
  9. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Today: How to Watch Event Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G With Kryo 670 CPU, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem Launched
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series Launch Date Confirmed as May 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia Ace 2 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Spotify to Provide Podcast Transcripts, Increase Readability Features, Allow Playlist Download on Wear OS
  5. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo With Up to 17 Hours of Total Playback, 88ms Latency Launched
  6. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Android Tablet With Snapdragon 660 SoC, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch Tipped via Bluetooth SIG Listing: Expected Specifications
  8. BSNL Offers Extra Validity of 2 Months, Free 100 Minutes Talk Time Amid COVID-19 Pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae
  9. Noise Flair Neckband Earphones With Touch Controls, 35-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. FBI Received Record 1 Million Complaints for Online Scams and Investment Frauds in Just 14 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com