Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 Series Specifications Surface Online, Could Feature in Mi 11 Lite

Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 series may support up to three 28-megapixel cameras at the same time.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 March 2021 14:34 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 Series Specifications Surface Online, Could Feature in Mi 11 Lite

Photo Credit: Telegram/ Xiaomiui

Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 series SoCs could have support for LPDDR5 RAM

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC may support UFS 3.1 storage
  • The SoC may come with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E support
  • Qualcomm has not shared any information on Snapdragon 775 SoCs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 series of SoCs may be in the works as their alleged specifications have surfaced online. Expected to be based on 5nm architecture, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 and Snapdragon 775G may provide better performance than the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G SoCs. The leak also hints at support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage with the Snapdragon 775 series. As of now, Qualcomm has not shared any information on the rumoured chipsets so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 series specifications (expected)

Xiaomiui, a channel on Telegram, shared the alleged specifications for the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 series of SoCs. Mentioning the Snapdragon 775 and Snapdragon 775G, the leaks show they will be based on a 5nm process with Kryo 6-series CPU and support for LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz. It will also support LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2,400MHz and UFS 3.1 two-lane HS Gear 4 storage.

In terms of camera support, the Snapdragon 775 series is could feature the Spectra 570 ISP with support for up to three 28-megapixel cameras at the same time. It can also process a 64-megapixel sensor along with a secondary 20-megapixel sensor at 30fps. Coming to connectivity, the leak shows support for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, LTE Cat 18, mmWave 5G, and Sub-6 5G.

It is unclear what the differences between the Snapdragon 775 SoC and Snapdragon 775G SoC will be as the leak does not clarify the same.

The channel also mentions that the Snapdragon 775 series may power the rumoured Mi 11 Lite. However, this goes against previous leaks that mention the Snapdragon 732G SoC. It should be noted that a report by XDA Developers mentions the leaked image come from an earlier revision of the official material that is out of date.

As mentioned earlier, Qualcomm has not shared any details on the Snapdragon 775 series of SoC and neither has Xiaomi about the rumoured Mi 11 Lite.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 775, Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 Series, Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 Series Specifications
Vineet Washington
Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 Series Specifications Surface Online, Could Feature in Mi 11 Lite
