Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC With 5G Support and 'Elite Gaming' Features Launched

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G offers a 15 percent improvement in graphical performance over the Snapdragon 765G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 May 2020 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC With 5G Support and 'Elite Gaming' Features Launched

Snapdragon 768G has Kryo 475 CPU clocked at up to 2.8 GHz

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 768G announced by Qualcomm
  • It supports 5G and offers better performance compared to Snapdragon 765G
  • Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is the first phone with Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G has been launched, alongside the unveiling of the first phone to feature it - the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition aka Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition. The 7nm Snapdragon 768G is a follow-up to the 7nm Snapdragon 765G and aims to make 5G more accessible globally. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 768G is designed for “next-level performance that enables smart, immersive gaming experiences with the integration of truly global 5G.” It SoC brings some performance enhancements over Snapdragon 765G like higher clock speed and better GPU performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is an octa-core SoC with two Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76) CPU cores. The clock speed of the Prime core is up to 2.8GHz, slightly faster than the up to 2.4GHz on the Snapdragon 765G. The second Kryo 475 core is clocked at 2.4GHz, Anandtech reveals, adding that the last 6 cores (ARM Cortex-A55) are clocked at 1.8GHz. In comparison, the Snapdragon 765G's second Kryo 475 core was clocked at 2.2GHz, while the six Cortex-A55 cores had the same 1.8GHz clock speed.

The Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU present in the Snapdragon 768G offers up to a 15 percent performance increase over the GPU present in the Snapdragon 765G. The newer chip also supports Adreno updateable GPU drivers, the first 7-series platform to with the support. It has support for 120Hz displays as well. The Snapdragon 768G comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for smoother gameplay and enhanced detail. It features same the Hexagon 696 digital signal processor (DSP) as the Snapdragon 765G.

Qualcomm says the new SoC delivers superior gaming performance and intelligent multi-camera capabilities. It comes with 5G connectivity and also preserves battery life.

The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System present in the Snapdragon 768G supports all key regions and frequency bands “including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM.” This will allow the chipset to connect to 5G networks in a larger number of areas. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C (v3.1).

 

In terms of cameras, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G has a Spectra 355 image signal processor (ISP), with up to 192-megapixel camera support. The SoC supports up to 120Hz full-HD+ displays, and up to 60Hz QHD+ displays.

The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition aka Redmi 60 5G Extreme Edition has been launched in China with the Snapdragon 768G SoC. The phone comes with support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode, a 120Hz display, and a 64 megapixel primary camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 768G, Snapdragon 768G specifications, Snapdragon 765G, Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With Realme UI, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC With 5G Support and 'Elite Gaming' Features Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching on May 11: What We Know So Far
  5. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  7. Zomato Extends Gold Subscriptions by a Further 4 Months Amid Pandemic
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Now Available for Purchase in India: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Gets HDFC Bank Cashback Offer, Bringing Effective Price to Rs. 38,900
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC With 5G Support and 'Elite Gaming' Features Launched
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With Realme UI, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. National Technology Day: PM Modi Hails Those at the Forefront of Research to Defeat COVID-19
  6. Zomato Gold Memberships Extended by a Further 4 Months With Restaurants Closed Amid Pandemic
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Image Render Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India Launch Today: Live Stream Details, Specifications, Price
  9. iQoo Z1 5G Launch Date Set for May 19, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz Display Expected
  10. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com