Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC Announced, Enabling Truly Global 5G and HDR Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC is an octa-core processor with eight Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 13:44 IST
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC Announced, Enabling Truly Global 5G and HDR Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC may debut with the rumoured Mi 10T Lite 5G

Highlights
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC has been announced
  • It offers a claimed 20 percent improvement over the Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC may be seen in a Xiaomi phone soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC is the latest entrant in the Snapdragon 7 series of mobile processors. It comes with 5G support for Sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA, and global 5G banding. It is an octa-core processor that uses the Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU based on 8nm architecture. It brings some improvements over the Snapdragon 730G SoC and is placed between the Snapdragon 730G and the Snapdragon 765G SoC, as the name suggests.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC specifications

This octa-core processor uses the 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo 570 eight core CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz, and the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU. Compared to the Snapdragon 730G SoC, the Snapdragon 750G SoC offers up to 20 percent improvement in AI TOPS performance and up to 10 percent faster graphics rendering. The CPU itself offers more than 20 percent performance improvement over the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It supports Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 Subsystem, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and of course 5G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF system. It is capable of delivering up to 3.7GBps download speeds on 5G and up to 1.2GBps on LTE.

In terms of camera support, the Snapdragon 750G SoC up to 32-megapixel dual camera setup and up to 48-megapixel single camera setup. It is capable of capturing 720p video at 240fps and comes with support for HDR10, HLG, and HEVC formats. In terms of display support, this processor can do 120fps at full-HD+ resolution. You also get Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. The Snapdragon 750G SoC features aptX adaptive audio for low-latency, high-quality wireless audio.

For gaming, the processor supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as Qualcomm Adreno HDR Fast Blend, Qualcomm Adreno updatable GPU drivers, and Qualcomm Game Color Plus.

As of now, it is unclear with which phone the Snapdragon 750G SoC will make its debut. At the launch of the processor, Xiaomi had said, “We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers.” While the name of the phone has not been revealed, it could possibly be the Mi 10T Lite 5G that is said to launch on September 30 as part of the Mi 10T series.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

